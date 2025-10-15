Transformative telehealth initiative reduces diagnostic wait times, expands specialist access, and keeps patients closer to home

Amman, Jordan – Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a leading digital health solutions provider and part of the M42 group, today announced the successful launch of Jordan's first Digital Health Center (virtual hospital), a pioneering digital health initiative that connects five remote hospitals to a central command center in Alsalt, a city in west-central Jordan.

Delivered as part of a wider partnership with G42's Presight, the Jordanian Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship to drive the country’s digital transformation of healthcare, the Jordan Digital Health Center (virtual hospital) marks a breakthrough in healthcare access and digital transformation across the Kingdom and demonstrates the power of public-private collaboration in advancing healthcare innovation.

Aiming to increase access to specialized services, the initiative is already transformed care delivery through three critical healthcare services – Tele-ICU, Tele-dialysis and Tele-radiology. Previously, diagnostic imaging reports required up to 14 days, but now are completed in under two days, representing an 86% reduction in turnaround time. Six nephrologists who once served 32 hospitals through costly travel arrangements can now provide virtual care to five times more patients through the tele-dialysis service.

Through the Tele-ICU service, patients’ vital signs are streamed in real time to specialist teams in Alsalt city. AI-powered triage alerts identify urgent cases, enabling continuous monitoring without the need for transfers to the capital. This keeps families together while ensuring access to critical care.

Following the success of Phase 1, ADHDS has been selected to deliver Phase 2, extending the Jordan Digital Health Center (virtual hospital) network to seven additional hospitals across Jordan. This expansion reinforces Jordan's position as a regional leader in healthcare innovation and demonstrates the scalability of advanced telehealth solutions.

The provision of advanced telehealth services, including the Jordan Digital Health Center (virtual hospital) solution, has been integrated into ADHDS's core service portfolio, positioning the company to support similar healthcare transformation initiatives across the region.

H.E. Eng. Sami Smeirat, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship said: “The Jordan Digital Health Center (virtual hospital) represents a strategic step in the path of digital transformation in Jordan’s healthcare sector, and one of the pioneering projects supporting the Economic Modernization Vision. By linking hospitals through advanced digital infrastructure, we are improving lives and driving a smarter future for citizens.

“At the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, we believe that harnessing technology, enhancing the efficiency of government services, and establishing a comprehensive digital infrastructure for the the Jordan Digital Health Center (virtual hospital) —while linking it electronically with the health computing system and peripheral hospitals—are among our top priorities in improving the lives of citizens.”



H.E. Dr Ibrahim Al-Budour, Minister of Health said: “This project is not merely about using digital tools or modern applications. It is a transformative initiative with a profound impact on improving the efficiency of the healthcare system and ensuring the optimal use of resources. “It is a project deeply connected to human dignity, the right to treatment. The Jordan Digital Health Center (virtual hospital) ensures that every Jordanian can access high-quality care, anywhere and anytime.”

Kareem Shahin, Chief Executive Officer of M42’s Digital Health Solutions platform, said: “This milestone shows what’s possible when technology meets action. In collaboration with Jordan’s Ministry of Health and Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, the Jordan Digital Health Center (virtual hospital) stands as a breakthrough in the country’s digital transformation of its healthcare sector. This is a significant step that improves access, efficiently meets people’s care needs and opens new possibilities for comprehensive health services.”

Dr. Adel AlSharji, Chief Operating Officer at Presight, said: “At Presight, our purpose is to harness the power of applied AI to enable lifelong human advancement. This groundbreaking Jordan Digital Health Center (virtual hospital) initiative in Jordan is one of the most powerful expressions of that mission in action. By combining advanced analytics with visionary public sector collaboration, we are not only transforming healthcare delivery — we are bringing critical care closer to the people who need it most, and helping shape a more equitable, connected future for all.”

About Abu Dhabi Health Data Services LLC (ADHDS)

M42’s Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS) is a premier digital healthcare solutions company serving as a strategic catalyst for advancing the healthcare ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and beyond. ADHDS digitally empowers health by championing innovative solutions to elevate the quality of care, expand access, optimise costs, and unlock efficiencies on a national, regional, and global scale. Harnessing the power of data and technology, ADHDS drives transformative change across the healthcare eco-system and makes a lasting impact on the communities they serve.

ADHDS was established in 2018 as a Private-Public Partnership (PPP) with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DOH) to build and operate Malaffi, the trailblazing Abu Dhabi Health Information Exchange (HIE). Following the successful delivery of Malaffi, as one of the fastest rolled-out and most advanced HIEs globally, ADHDS has become renowned for successfully delivering major national digital healthcare transformational projects, acting as a critical link between regulators, governments, healthcare providers, biopharma companies, and patient communities. ADHDS is an asset of M42, a global health leader powered by artificial intelligence and technology to transform care for all.

Media Contact:

For media inquiries and interview opportunities, please contact Edelman.

E: M42Corporate@edelman.com

About M42

M42 is a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M42 combines its specialized, state-of-the-art facilities with integrated health solutions like genomics and biobanks, and harnesses advanced technologies to deliver precise, preventive and predictive care, to impactfully disrupt traditional healthcare models and positively impact lives globally.

Established in 2023, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees. M42 includes renowned healthcare providers including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. As well as operating the Emirati Genome Programme, M42 runs Abu Dhabi BioBank and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a global tech-enabled healthcare company operating Malaffi.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi-based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global AI and big data analytics company. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

