In line with its commitment to boosting exports and achieving strong growth in international markets, M. O. Group for confectionery and chocolate is taking part in ISM Dubai, the specialized confectionery and snacks exhibition, from September 15 to 17.

Hamdy El Abrak, Chairman of M. O. Group for confectionery and chocolate, stated that the company is participating in ISM Dubai for the tenth consecutive year. He stressed that this step comes as part of the company’s strategy to expand into new export markets and strengthen its footprint in the Middle East and Africa.

El Abrak added that ISM is one of the largest and most significant exhibitions worldwide in the confectionery and snacks sector, making it a strategic platform for Egyptian companies to enhance their export presence.

Expanding to New Markets

According to El Abrak, this year’s participation aims to broaden the company’s presence across Arab and African markets as well as the Middle East, supported by the Egyptian Commercial Service and the Food Export Council, which played a key role in coordinating and ensuring a successful presence. He pointed out that the exhibition provides a vital opportunity to connect with major international importers and distributors.

Regional Gateway

El Abrak highlighted that the UAE serves as a critical regional hub for re-exports, making it a primary gateway to Gulf and Asian markets. He noted that consistent participation in ISM reflects the company’s long-term strategy to solidify its position in these fast-growing regions.

Growth in Egyptian Confectionery Exports

He revealed that Egyptian confectionery exports to Arab countries surged in the first half of 2025, reaching $25 million. The sector recorded strong growth in Libya, Jordan, Algeria, Tunisia, Iraq, and Oman, with record expansion noted in Syria.

Attracting Global Importers

El Abrak emphasized that the Food Export Council, in collaboration with the Egyptian Commercial Service, promoted Egyptian companies and invited leading importers to visit the Egyptian pavilions. The move aimed to explore new business partnerships in coordination with Egypt’s Commercial Office in Dubai.

Strong Egyptian Presence

The Food Export Council, together with the Egyptian General Authority for Exhibitions and Conferences, organized the official Egyptian participation, which included 17 companies at ISM. These exhibitions are regarded as major global events in the confectionery and snack industry.

Largest Edition of ISM Dubai

The 2025 edition of ISM Dubai will feature more than 700 international exhibitors from over 60 countries, offering expanded display areas to meet growing global demand for confectionery. The event serves as a prime destination for buyers, distributors, retailers, and experts to discover the latest innovations in chocolates, biscuits, chewing gum, bonbons, and jellies.

Rising Egyptian Exports to the UAE

The UAE witnessed notable growth in its imports of Egyptian food products, with exports reaching $108 million in the first half of 2025 compared to $95 million in the same period of 2024, marking a 14% increase.

These exports benefit from the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA), which exempts most food products from customs duties, in addition to geographical proximity and the availability of fast, direct shipping routes.