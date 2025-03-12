Dubai, UAE: M/HQ, the UAE’s leading private wealth optimization platform, proudly announces a significant milestone: the firm has assisted and currently services 300 of all CSP-managed Foundations registered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) – representing a 27% market share.

M/HQ continues to dominate the market at a time when the UAE’s financial free zones are witnessing exponential growth in the wealth and asset management sector, with a corresponding leap in the use of Foundations as a sophisticated wealth management tool. has skyrocketed, reflecting the increasing demand for robust asset protection and succession planning solutions.

Since their introduction in the ADGM in 2017, the use of Foundations has increased a hundred-fold – from just five established in that first year to 526 across the UAE in 2024. The DIFC alone recorded an impressive 51% jump in Foundation registrations in 2024, solidifying the UAE’s position as a premier global wealth management hub.

Yann Mrazek, Founder and Managing Partner of M/HQ, said: “This significant milestone of 300 CSP-managed Foundations registered in the Abu Dhabi Global Markets and Dubai International Financial Centre under our administration highlights M/HQ’s reputation as the premier private client firm for foundation creation and administration.

“The phenomenal spike in the use of UAE Foundations reflects the confidence in this well-proven succession planning tool and the regulators’ success in revolutionizing an ecosystem conducive to long-term wealth strategies for successful individuals and family offices. We thank our clients for the trust they place in M/HQ to help them organize, protect and preserve their family assets and remain committed to being their trusted partner navigating this landscape.”