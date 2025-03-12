PHOTO
Dubai, UAE: M/HQ, the UAE’s leading private wealth optimization platform, proudly announces a significant milestone: the firm has assisted and currently services 300 of all CSP-managed Foundations registered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) – representing a 27% market share.
M/HQ continues to dominate the market at a time when the UAE’s financial free zones are witnessing exponential growth in the wealth and asset management sector, with a corresponding leap in the use of Foundations as a sophisticated wealth management tool. has skyrocketed, reflecting the increasing demand for robust asset protection and succession planning solutions.
Since their introduction in the ADGM in 2017, the use of Foundations has increased a hundred-fold – from just five established in that first year to 526 across the UAE in 2024. The DIFC alone recorded an impressive 51% jump in Foundation registrations in 2024, solidifying the UAE’s position as a premier global wealth management hub.
Yann Mrazek, Founder and Managing Partner of M/HQ, said: “This significant milestone of 300 CSP-managed Foundations registered in the Abu Dhabi Global Markets and Dubai International Financial Centre under our administration highlights M/HQ’s reputation as the premier private client firm for foundation creation and administration.
“The phenomenal spike in the use of UAE Foundations reflects the confidence in this well-proven succession planning tool and the regulators’ success in revolutionizing an ecosystem conducive to long-term wealth strategies for successful individuals and family offices. We thank our clients for the trust they place in M/HQ to help them organize, protect and preserve their family assets and remain committed to being their trusted partner navigating this landscape.”
- M/HQ is a multi-services private wealth management optimization platform catering to successful individuals and international families. Its one-stop-shop offering is unique in the Middle East: a holistic and cross-disciplinary combination of a market-leading corporate services firm, a private client specialist team and a regulatory and compliance services practice, all through one single platform.
- Focusing on wealth structuring and legacy planning issues, M/HQ particularly assist in establishing and servicing Family- and Group- Holdings, Single- and Multi- Family offices, Foundations and other asset consolidation/ protection and intergenerational wealth management structures. Headquartered in the UAE since 2009, we are an entrepreneurial firm for entrepreneurial clients. www.m-hq.com
- Awarded WealthBriefing MENA “Succession Estate Planning Services Firm of the Year” for a record seven consecutive years (2016-2022), “Best Family Office Advisory Offering Team of the Year” and “Best Foundation Team of the Year” (both for two consecutive years, 2022 & 2023), M/HQ has firmly established itself as the leader in the field of private client practice, inter-generational planning and implementation of fiduciary tools in the Gulf region.
