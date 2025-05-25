Dubai, UAE – The Final Pitch, Asia’s longest-running business reality TV show, has joined forces with Lyvely – the UAE’s fast-growing social media and monetization platform – to power startup applications ahead of its first Middle East edition.

This first-of-its-kind partnership connects the region’s booming creator economy with its vibrant startup ecosystem, giving entrepreneurs a streamlined platform to pitch for funding, gain exposure, and grow. Lyvely now serves as the official audition platform for The Final Pitch: Dubai.

With millions in funding raised across Asia, The Final Pitch is a high-impact televised pitch competition where founders present their ventures to top regional investors. Through Lyvely, the show now introduces a more interactive experience, where audiences can follow, support, and engage with entrepreneurs in real time.

Farah Zafar, Co-founder & CEO of Lyvely, commented:

“This partnership is a natural fit. Lyvely is all about empowering creators and entrepreneurs to turn their passions into profit. The Final Pitch is where bold ideas meet real investment. We’re building a bridge between inspiration, influence, and impact.”

John Aguilar, Creator and Host of The Final Pitch and Founder of Dragon’s Nest LLC FZ, the business and media investment firm bringing the show to the region, added: “Partnering with Lyvely lets us extend the show’s impact beyond the screen. It’s a new layer of engagement for founders and audiences alike, and a powerful way to spotlight regional talent.”

The Dubai edition will feature a new wave of startup founders, creator-led ventures, and regional investors. With Lyvely powering applications, the show redefines how businesses are pitched and funded in the digital age.

How to Apply

Applications are now officially open to UAE-based and international entrepreneurs:

Create a Lyvely account at https://lyvely.com/creators/explore Post your pitch deck or elevator pitch video on your Lyvely profile and tag @Cyphercapital, @Lyvely, and @TheFinalPitch Complete the online application form at TheFinalPitch.world

The Final Pitch Dubai will see contestants pitch to a panel of top-tier investor judges, including Phoenix Group PLC Co-Founder Bijan Alizadeh, Harbor Real Estate CEO and Managing Partner Dr. Mohanad Alwadiya, Founding Partner of Incubayt Investments Ltd. Sami Khoreibi, and Triliv Holdings Founder Jigar Sagar. Each brings deep sector expertise and capital backing to the table.

Airing Schedule

The Dubai edition of The Final Pitch will air exclusively on OSN and OSN+ in Q4 2025.

About Lyvely

Lyvely is the UAE’s premier social monetization platform empowering creators, experts, and entrepreneurs to own their digital presence and build thriving online businesses. With HD video calls, monetized subscriptions, freelancer services, integrated payments, and more, Lyvely is the go-to platform for the next generation of digital entrepreneurs.

About The Final Pitch

The Final Pitch is a business reality TV show produced by leading Asian production house Dragon’s Nest (now Dragon’s Nest LLC FZ in Dubai), where aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their innovative ideas to top investors and industry experts.

Since its launch in 2017, the show has helped over 350 startups secure millions of dollars in funding and partnerships. Following its success in Asia, the show is expanding globally—starting with The Final Pitch: Dubai, and with plans for future editions in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain.

Learn more: TheFinalPitch.world

For more information or interview requests, please contact: thefinalpitch@sevenmedia.ae

To express interest in being an investor-judge, partner or sponsor, please contact: admin@dragonsnest.co or monica@thefinalpitch.world