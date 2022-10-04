Dubai, UAE: The global Crypto-payments ecosystem, LYOPAY, is set to attend the 5th edition of the MENA’s largest blockchain conference Future Blockchain Summit held on 10-13 October 2022 as the Strategic Partner along with many notable names within the crypto industry.

As the event’s Gold Sponsor in 2021, LYOPAY has upgraded to the Strategic Partnership in 2022 to better showcase its ecosystem and position itself as a unique fintech company that offers innovative future-oriented tools.

LYOPAY has introduced a whole new way of using the cryptocurrency through its ecosystem composed of future oriented products and solutions that allow everyone to use cryptocurrency in their daily transactions, including LYOTRADE, a centralized cryptocurrency exchange with high liquidity system; LYOTRAVEL, a platform where users can buy flight tickets and book hotel rooms with bitcoin and altcoins; LYOTECH, a Research & Development company that develops software and hardware products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops and smart watches; LYOMERCHANT, a payment gateway enabling merchants to accept cryptocurrencies as payments.

During the four-day event, LYOPAY team will be exhibiting its line of revolutionary products including the recently launched cryptocurrency payments gateway LYOMERCHANT, that will shape the future of ecommerce businesses by allowing online shops and physical stores to accept cryptocurrency payments. Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to experience some hands-on experiences that will help them better understand each product's functionalities and how they can use them in their daily lives. Participants will also have the opportunity to hear from LYOPAY's carefully selected industry experts in panel discussions and keynote presentations to enhance their knowledge of crypto best practices.

LYOPAY’s carefully curated industry experts will be participating in the discussion panels and giving a keynote to enrich the knowledge of the attendees and highlight the best practices in the crypto world.

“I see a world where crypto is everyone’s medium of exchange. Our strategic partnership with the Future Blockchain Summit reflects our commitment to accelerate the next phase of LYOPAY growth” said the CEO of LYOPAY, Luiz Goes

To realize its vision where cryptocurrencies are used as primary money, LYOPAY continues to create tools for using cryptocurrencies day by day. From traveling, trading, e-commerce, and more, its tools will enable cryptocurrency to access anything.

Visitors can join the LYOPAY team in Zabeel Hall 4, Booth number Z4-L62, Dubai World Trade Center.

-Ends-

About LYOPAY:

LYOPAY is a global FinTech company that offers an innovative ecosystem incorporating transformational crypto products designed to enable the use of crypto as a primary currency in various areas of daily life. The ecosystem includes LYOTRADE, LYOMERCHANT, LYOTRAVEL, LYOTECH LABS and many other products to provide 360-degree coverage of all daily requirements.

Website: https://lyopay.com/

Social media: https://linktr.ee/Lyopay

Press contact:

Nahid El Otmani

PR Specialist - VAI Marketing Management

Email: n.eo@vaimanagement.co