Abu Dhabi, a city synonymous with luxury and architectural innovation, continues to elevate its landscape with some of the most opulent real estate projects in the world. According to Bayut, sales prices for luxury apartments and villas in Abu Dhabi's premier neighbourhoods have increased by as much as 13% in 2023.

To showcase this, Whitewill, the international luxury real estate agency serving developers and partners across the UK, USA, and UAE markets, highlights seven upcoming residential projects to watch out for in Abu Dhabi. From the serene shores of Saadiyat Island to the vibrant heart of Yas Island, the upcoming luxury projects in the capital city promise unparalleled elegance and exclusive lifestyles.

SHA Residences, Al Jurf

Set to hand over in 2026, SHA Residences brings a unique blend of luxury and wellness to the tranquil surroundings of Al Jurf. With prices starting from AED 4,600,000 for apartments and soaring to AED 29,900,000 for villas, this development offers a variety of living options from cosy apartments to expansive three-level villas. Each residence combines elegance with environmental consciousness, utilizing materials like marble, stone, and local woods. The villas boast private swimming pools and landscaped gardens, ideal for those seeking a serene escape. Beach Villa residences offer direct bay access, perfect for ocean lovers.

Reem Hills, Al Reem Island

Reem Hills presents a gated community with a handover scheduled for Q2 2027, focusing on comfort and seclusion. It features a two-phase development of apartments and villas across six buildings unified by a shared podium and a design philosophy that layers living spaces with verdant touches. Residents can choose from a variety of homes, including 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, as well as larger 5 to 7-bedroom villas and 3-bedroom townhouses. The complex provides extensive amenities: a rooftop pool, lush gardens, indoor retail spaces, and sports facilities, including a tennis court and a state-of-the-art gym, complemented by a sauna and steam room for post-exercise relaxation.

Mayyas at the Bay, Yas Island

Slated for handover in Q4 2026, Mayyas at the Bay is a striking apartment complex with units starting from AED 846,000. This 270-lot development spans eight stories, showcasing a minimalist architectural style with a multi-level façade that subtly mimics the silhouette of a ship. Residents have a range of living options, from cosy studios to spacious one to three-bedroom apartments and larger two or three-bedroom townhouses, all finished with the best materials in the market. The complex is equipped with a temperature-controlled swimming pool, a modern playground for children, and a well-appointed gym, offering a comprehensive lifestyle without ever needing to leave the comfort of home.

Ramhan Island

Scheduled for handover in Q4 2026, Ramhan Island is a breathtaking natural island development off the coast of Abu Dhabi, with prices starting at AED 12,800,000. This ambitious project features a global consortium of builders from the USA, Belgium, Canada, and the UK. The development is segmented into four luxurious sub-communities: Marine Island Villas, Breeze Island Villas, Cove Island Villas, and Views Island Villas. With 120 hotel rooms, 120 serviced residences, 900 apartments, and 1,800 private villas, Ramhan Island offers a variety of living spaces, including exclusive villas with three to seven bedrooms in eight distinctive styles. Each villa features a modern design with private terraces, swimming pools, and panoramic views of lush greenery and the surrounding bay. Amenities include a world-class marina, yacht club, luxury boutiques, and direct access to private beaches, catering to a life of unparalleled luxury and convenience.

Ohana by the Sea, Ghadeer Al Tayr

Anticipated for a Q2 2025 handover, Ohana by the Sea is an exclusive community comprised of luxury two-storey villas between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with prices starting at AED 7,200,000. This bespoke development allows buyers to customize their villas, ranging from 4 to 9 bedrooms, to suit their individual styles and needs. Each villa features luxurious amenities such as private swimming pools, jacuzzis, gardens and direct beach access, ensuring a premium living experience.

Gardenia Bay, Yas Island

Gardenia Bay, expected to be completed by Q2 2027, offers a refreshing approach to urban living with its low-rise buildings priced from AED 910,000. Situated on Yas Island, the development mirrors the curves of the coastline with sand-coloured facades that harmonize with the natural environment. Residents can choose from studios to three-bedroom apartments, enjoying amenities like a co-working area, spa, gym, tennis courts and a cinema within a breathtaking landscape park.

The Source, Saadiyat Island

The Source, scheduled for handover in Q4 2026, is an upscale 9-storey residential complex with two buildings that together offer 200 apartments at prices starting from AED 2,600,000. Residents can enjoy spectacular views of the Zayed National Museum and the dancing fountains area, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of their living space. Apartments are available in 1, 2, or 3 bedrooms, finished in either light or dark themes using environmentally friendly materials and adorned with artistic elements. The Source is designed to cater to those who value privacy and a focused lifestyle; it offers a rooftop garden with yoga and meditation areas, an infinity pool on the podium floor for relaxation, and a fully equipped gym and fitness centre for health enthusiasts. Families will appreciate the children's play club, providing a safe and fun environment for kids.

These developments in Abu Dhabi promise opulent living spaces while offering a comfortable lifestyle that blends nature, culture, and modern amenities. Each project is a testament to Abu Dhabi’s commitment to providing world-class living experiences, making it an ideal destination for those seeking the pinnacle of luxury.