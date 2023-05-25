Dubai - LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty has officially launched The Royal Villas at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Located on the West Crescent of the coveted Palm Jumeirah, the villas offer exhilarating views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s impressive skyline, with 18 exclusive 4 and 5 bedroom villas.

The Royal Villas are designed to the highest level of detail, complementing the beautiful beachfront within this exclusive community. With a starting price of AED37 million, The Royal Villas are designed to capture the spirit of the Ottoman era, featuring the finest materials including Turkish marble, rich dark wood and exterior ceramics.

Seran Gheorghe, Director of Project Developments at LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty, said, “This development presents an exceptional opportunity to purchase a property directly on the exclusive Palm Jumeirah. The plot itself holds immense value, surpassing that of the property alone. Situated in an ultra-prime location, it offers breathtaking views from every angle, accompanied by top-notch 5-star facilities and a private beach just steps away. What sets it apart is its unique design, which transports you back in time. There are no other new developments planned on such a prime location on The Palm Jumeirah with such a low density, outstanding amenities, and a price tag as attractive as this."

The villas incorporate open living spaces, a fully-equipped kitchen, private terrace and deck, pool, private parking and entrances. Owners have the option to choose between having a private gym, children’s playroom or an extra guest bedroom, all beautifully appointed with opulent fabrics and plush carpets in splendid shades of gold and ivory.

For more information on the Royal Villas, please visit: https://www.luxhabitat.ae/developments/dubai/royal-villas/

About LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Dubai, LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty focuses on residential and commercial luxury sales and leasing, luxury property management, institutional investments, and luxury project developments in the UAE and beyond. LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty is the biggest and strongest marketing and selling platform for luxury real estate in Dubai, making us the foremost luxury real estate brokerage in the market today. We are focused on sourcing the best quality properties in premium residential areas such as Emirates Hills, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Bay Island, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, and MBR City as well as the best apartments and penthouses in upscale buildings such as Four Seasons Residences Jumeirah, Mr. C Residences, Index Tower, W Residences, One Palm, The Address Residences, and One&Only private homes among others.

For more information, visit its award-winning website at www.luxhabitat.ae

