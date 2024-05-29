DUBAI, UAE: LuLu Group International, one of the top retail conglomerates in the GCC is partnering with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), to host its business applications critical for day-to-day operations such as accounting, procurement, risk management, and supply chain activities. This move is a cornerstone of LuLu’s broader digital transformation strategy, aimed at enhancing operational efficiencies and supporting its expansion strategies.

LuLu is set to efficiently segment and migrate its business systems to the AWS cloud. The decision to select AWS was driven by LuLu's need to manage its systems across various geographies, including the GCC, Egypt, India, and the Far East. The partnership was cemented in the context of LuLu's ambitious expansion plans across the GCC and beyond. AWS was chosen over other providers due to its superior capabilities in handling large-scale migrations and minimizing unplanned downtimes.

“As we embark on our next phase of expansion and diversification across various verticals and markets, we believe AWS Cloud will be an ideal partner for us in our digital and tech transformation. The global expertise and innovation driven approach of AWS Cloud will surely help us further strengthen various business processes, not only internal but also customer experience”, commented Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Group.

"We are delighted to support LuLu Group International in their transformative journey to the AWS Cloud. Our collaboration is set to redefine how retail and business operations leverage cloud technology, ensuring that LuLu can achieve unmatched efficiency, scalability, and innovation. AWS is committed to providing the robust, secure, and resilient cloud infrastructure that LuLu needs to succeed and set new benchmarks in the retail sector," said Yasser Hassan, Managing Director of MENAT at AWS.

LuLu Group’s choice of AWS as its digital transformation partner underscores its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive business efficiency and innovation. This partnership is poised to set new standards in retail and business operations, propelling LuLu Group towards unprecedented growth and success in the global market.

About Lulu Group International:

With an annual turnover of over US$ 8 billion, LuLu Group has established itself as a key economic player in the Gulf region. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the conglomerate boasts a diverse international business portfolio that spans hypermarket operations, shopping mall development, manufacturing and trading of goods, hospitality assets, and real estate across 26 countries in the Middle East, Asia, US, and Europe.

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 105 Availability Zones within 33 geographic regions, with announced plans for 18 more Availability Zones and six more AWS Regions in Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.