Jeddah: In a dazzling display of creativity and national pride, Lulu has officially secured the Guinness World Record for the World’s Largest Flower Pot Mosaic. This stunning floral masterpiece, spanning an impressive 94 square meters, was unveiled in celebration of Saudi Arabia’s 94th National Day, crafted with an incredible 125,000 fresh flowers. This world record event was under the patronage of Governorate of Jeddah, Amana Jeddah, and the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA), and the Lenobadir, in partnership with Comfort, #1 Fabric Enhancers brand in the Kingdom.

The momentous achievement was recognized during a ceremony held at the Roshn Waterfront Jeddah, where Guinness World Records adjudicator Mrs. Mbali Masechaba Nkos presented the certificate to LuLu western province team. The event was graced by the presence of Eng. Ahmed Alqarni – Director general of Ministry of Environment, Water , and agriculture – Makkah region.

“This record breaking event stand as a testament to Lulu’s commitment to fostering national pride and embodies the spirit of unity of the nation,” said Shehim Mohammed, LuLu Saudi Director.

The floral mosaic, crafted with meticulous attention to detail, showcases the theme “Dream and Achieve,” capturing the aspirations and hopes of the Saudi people. The event gathered numerous attendees who marveled at the breathtaking display, celebrating national pride.Witnessing the record-breaking event, attendees had also got the opportunity to participate in various activities and win exciting prizes, including iPhones, AirPods, TVs, and exclusive annual gym memberships. LuLu hosted this prestigious event in association Roshn, and Rotana SN. Mr. Rafeek Muhammed Ali, Regional Director – Lulu -western province and other senior officials was also a part of this event.

LuLu Hypermarket, the flagship retail division of LuLu Group International, is the fastest-growing retail chain across the GCC, Egypt, India, and the Far East, operating over 270 stores worldwide and serving 2 million shoppers daily. Founded by Yusuff Ali M.A, the LuLu Hypermarket brand is a trusted premier one-stop shopping destination, offering a unique store format that combines hypermarket and department stores. LuLu showcases a wide range of international and regional brands and sets the standard for modern retail, seamlessly integrating online and offline platforms through its state-of-the-art logistics centers.

