With over 17 years of expertise in the real estate market, Lozan Urban Development (LUD) has unveiled an ambitious work strategy for the upcoming period. This plan capitalizes on the company’s solid industry experience and its forward-thinking approach to identifying prime investment opportunities and delivering them to its clientele.

LUD Chairman Mr. Adel Abdel Moneim stated, “Since entering the real estate market, LUD has played a key role in developing a wide range of exceptional projects. These efforts have greatly enhanced customer confidence in the company’s reliability and the excellence of its developments, allowing LUD to build a strong reputation in the real estate sector within a short time.” Adel Abdel Moneim said that LUD boasts strong expertise in both local and international markets. The company has successfully completed over 20 integrated residential projects in the United Arab Emirates. LUD later expanded its operations to Egypt’s Delta region, where it developed more than 25 residential and commercial projects.

He further noted that as Egypt moves toward constructing smart cities, LUD has aligned its strategy with the government’s vision to foster a new generation of sustainable, intelligent urban centers. In line with this vision, the company played a role in developing four key projects in New Administrative Capital, encompassing residential, commercial, administrative, and medical sectors, recognizing it as one of the leading fourth-generation cities.

He revealed the key highlights of the company’s expansion plan for the upcoming period, stating that LUD intends to continue its growth strategy by exploring several promising strategic locations in East and West Cairo, as well as the North Coast.

He mentioned that the company is nearing the announcement of its latest distinguished project in East Cairo, which promises to be a surprise in every detail, offering added value to clients through innovative design and an entirely new concept.

Mr. Abdel Moneim added, "Our strategy aims to strike a balance between innovation and quality, emphasizing the development of sustainable real estate projects that cater to the market's evolving demands. Through our investments, we seek to fortify our stronghold in the real estate sector while working to provide long-term value for both investors and clients. We do this by offering integrated solutions that align with their aspirations and contribute to sustainable economic growth."

He noted that the company aims to be an active partner in urban development in Egypt by developing projects that offer real added value to the Egyptian market. LUD has ambitious plans to expand in East and West Cairo, as well as in the North Coast region.

The company’s chairman concluded that this ambitious strategy reflects LUD's confidence in the strength of the Egyptian economy and the real estate market, which enjoys stability and sustainable growth filled with promising opportunities. This confidence is bolstered by a broad base of local and foreign investors who trust in the robustness of the Egyptian economy.