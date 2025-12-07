Manama, Bahrain – Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world’s most advanced electric vehicles, today announced the opening of its new Lucid Studio in Al Khobar, marking a landmark expansion that strengthens Lucid's growing presence in Saudi Arabia. The new facility offers more drivers in the Kingdom the opportunity to experience the award-winning Lucid Air and groundbreaking Lucid Gravity firsthand.

The opening of the Al Khobar Studio completes Lucid’s three-city network across Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Eastern Province, a milestone that further extends its reach and supports its vision to deliver world-class EV technology and exceptional customer care to its rapidly growing Saudi customer base.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore Lucid’s industry-leading EV design, innovative craftsmanship, and cutting-edge technologies, while also benefiting from comprehensive support that includes product consultation, vehicle customization, and aftersales services.

“This expansion marks another important milestone as we continue to be at the forefront of enhancing the Kingdom’s EV sector”, said Faisal Sultan, President of Middle East at Lucid.“We are proud to expand our presence in Saudi Arabia and bring our advanced electric vehicle technologies closer to customers in the Eastern Province. This Studio advances our commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s ambitious vision for sustainable mobility, and showcases Lucid’s world-class innovation, craftsmanship, and customer experience.”

Strategic Imperative

Lucid chose Al Khobar for its latest Studio to support its rapidly growing customer base in the Eastern Province, a region that plays a pivotal role in the Kingdom’s economic and industrial development. This strategic presence enables Lucid to deliver a more seamless and accessible experience to customers, while complementing the company’s wider ecosystem anchored by the manufacturing facility within the King Salman Automotive Cluster, which is currently undergoing an extensive expansion.

Studio Experience

Every Lucid Studio delivers a sophisticated, digitally-enhanced experience meticulously tailored to customer preferences, seamlessly accommodating those who prefer in-person visits, entirely virtual consultations, or a combination of both experiences. These thoughtfully designed spaces, located across the Kingdom and the UAE, enable visitors to immerse themselves in the brand's principles while exploring its innovative product lineup, beautifully showcasing the company's distinctive design philosophy.

At the recently launched Al Khobar Studio, guests will gain intimate insight into the award-winning Lucid Air, experiencing firsthand the longest-range electric vehicle available in the market currently, and the new Lucid Gravity – offering the versatility of a sophisticated full-size three-row SUV, with space for up to seven adults or families to ride in comfort.