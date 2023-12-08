Dubai, UAE: LOVE BOATS UAE, the leading tour and speedboat company in Dubai, announces the December and New Year’s Eve offers for all Dubai visitors and adrenaline lovers to enjoy the major landmarks of Dubai’s impressive skyline onboard the latest modern speedboats from the UAE.



At LOVE BOATS UAE, we provide a diverse selection of speedboat vessels with capacities of 12 and 20 passengers, all of which are equipped with safety features. Choose from our range of boats and enjoy a memorable tour of Dubai's famous tourist attractions and stunning waterfront projects!



To Celebrate the end of 2023 and welcome the new year in style aboard the "LOVE BOATS UAE", our boat provides a unique vantage point to see fireworks from Atlantis, Burj Al Arab, and Burj Khalifa.



Ring in 2024 with an exclusive view of the LOVE BOATS UAE Year's Eve Fireworks Show from three different locations.



Date: December 31, 2023

Time: From 10:30p.m to 1:00a.m (2 hours & 30 mins)

Price: 500 AED per person (Below 3 years are not allowed- Pregnant women and people with back problems are not allowed)

Inclusive of refreshments: (Water, Soda, Juice) guest can bring their own snacks.

Reporting time: 9:30 PM (for check-in procedure)



Location: Love Boats UAE (Marina Walk near Spinneys Supermarket)



Note: All guests should be at our location 30 minutes before the trip.



FOR MORE INFORMATION kindly contact, us below:

Website: www.loveboatsuae.com

Contact No.: +971 505069633

Whatsapp: +971 505069633 / +971 505096944

Email Address: bookings@loveboatsuae.com

