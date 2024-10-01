KSA Growth across Jeddah, Al Ahsa, Al Aflaj and Tabuk, adding 1000 keys, taking its total pipeline to over 4,000 keys

Set to establish a KSA regional office, closely collaborating with Ministry of Tourism to introduce modern midscale hotels in emerging cities of the Kingdom

UAE: Committed to bringing outstanding comfort and value to guests in the Middle East, Louvre Hotels Group in the MENA Region (LHG) has announced plans to launch 1,000 additional keys in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) within 3 years. The strategic growth plan is part of the Group's ambitious regional goal to double its footprint in the MENA region to establish itself amongst the top 5 largest operators in the region with 120 operational and pipeline hotels by 2030.

The strategy is to focus on modern affordable hotels in primary and secondary leisure and business destinations. LHG is reinforcing its presence as a leading midscale operator with multiple hotels across most of Saudi Arabia, as well as Algiers, Amman, Tunis and Muscat to name a few. Saudi Arabia is leading the strategic expansion with the pipeline announced reinforcing the successful performance of its 16 existing hotels in the Kingdom.

The global hospitality leader's robust project pipeline underscores its commitment to the region’s hospitality and tourism sectors with existing and new brand entries across its upscale and lifestyle hospitality portfolio. This includes Royal Tulip Hotels, Golden Tulip Hotels, Kyriad and Kyriad Hotels,Tulip Hotels & Residences and Campanile Hotels.

Amine E. Moukarzel, President of Louvre Hotels MENA said: "Our teams in Paris and Dubai have been working closely with investment partners in key markets across Saudi Arabia, Oman and Algeria to introduce compelling modern hotels that cater to the growing traveler needs in the region. Reinforcing our goals to lead the affordable hotel space, we are planning a dedicated regional office in KSA to provide focused sales, marketing and operational support to our patrons. This is a commitment to our long term plans for the region as we work towards adding 35% more rooms to to go live with 10,500 keys by 2027. Our close collaboration with the private sector under the patronage of the Ministry of Tourism is an example of how public private partnerships in the region can accelerate tourism and hospitality infrastructure”..

Louvre Hotels Group MENA Region currently operates 43 hotels spanning 8,250 keys in UAE, Oman, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Tunisia, Algeria, Georgia, Jordan, Lebanon, and Egypt. It continues to build on its legacy of providing high-quality, technology-driven hospitality experiences that meet the evolving needs of modern travelers.

