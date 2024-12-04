Abu Dhabi, UAE – Louvre Abu Dhabi is delighted to share that the museum will now be open on Mondays for the entire month of December. This exciting news means you and your loved ones will have even more chances to enjoy events during the holiday season.

Ongoing Exhibitions at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Post-Impressionism: Beyond Appearances

Until February 9, 2025

Step into the world of Post-Impressionism with over 100 masterpieces by icons including Vincent Van Gogh, Paul Cézanne, and Georges Seurat. Curated with Musée d’Orsay, this exhibition captures the creativity and transformation of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. For more information, click here.

Art Here 2024

Until December 15, 2024

Discover thought-provoking contemporary art from GCC and North African artists in this annual collaboration with Richard Mille. This year’s theme, Awakenings, features site-specific installations exploring transitions and cultural dialogue. For more information, click here.

Experiences at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Secret Dinners

December 6th and 8th, 2024

Enjoy an unforgettable evening at Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Secret Dinners, where culinary innovation meets artistic inspiration. Created in partnership with Barrière Group and award-winning Palestinian Chef Tariq Taha, this exclusive dining experience draws from the Post-Impressionism: Beyond Appearances exhibition, with a unique menu featuring secret ingredients influenced by the collection’s iconic artworks. For more information, click here.

Details

Location: Museum Café, Louvre Abu Dhabi

Age: +21*

Time: Exhibition Tour: 7:00 PM – 7:30 PM | Dinner: 7:30 PM onwards

Price: Non-alcoholic package- AED 600 (Including VAT) Package with wine pairing- AED 800 (Including VAT)



Bejeweled: A Symphony of Gemology and Art with Louvre Abu Dhabi

December 10th

Join L’ÉCOLE Middle East and Louvre Abu Dhabi for “Bejeweled: A Symphony of Gemology and Art,” a two-part series exploring the history and craftsmanship of 11 extraordinary pieces from the museum’s permanent collection. Through a live stream and in-person talk, discover the fascinating stories behind these iconic treasures. For more information, click here.

Picturing the Cosmos: Winter Space Camp

16 December - 27 December 2024

This winter, join Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Space Camp from 16–20 and 23–27 December 2024 for an exciting journey into art, science, and technology. Designed for aspiring astronauts aged 7–12, this immersive program builds teamwork, creativity, and problem-solving skills. For more information, click here.

Post-Impressionism Dining Experience at Fouquet’s

Until February 9, 2025

Indulge in a limited-edition menu inspired by the brushstrokes and styles of Post-Impressionist masters. This exclusive culinary offering is available exclusively at Fouquet’s Louvre Abu Dhabi, showcasing a fusion of art and gourmet flavours​.

Details

Time: Monday- Sunday from 12 PM to 11 PM

Location: Fouquet’s, Louvre Abu Dhabi

Price: 325 AED per person- to book a table visit [here]

Catamaran and Kayaking experience

Ongoing