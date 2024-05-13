The ‘Students Takeover Monday’ provides an exclusive opportunity for students, educators, and professors to immerse themselves in artistic interventions inspired by the museum’s collection and core values.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: On Monday, 06 May, Louvre Abu Dhabi concluded the ‘Students Takeover Monday’ programme, an exciting and enriching educational initiative featuring a diverse array of activities and discussions.

Given that Louvre Abu Dhabi is typically closed to visitors on Mondays, the ‘Students Takeover Monday’ event provided an exclusive opportunity for students, educators, and professors from NYU Abu Dhabi and Aldar Schools to immerse themselves in artistic interventions inspired by the museum’s collection and core values.

Throughout the takeover event, more than 2,000 students from NYU Abu Dhabi and Aldar Schools were able to participate in various engaging activities, interactive workshops, and explore captivating artworks on display.

The overarching goal of this programme is to make the museum an accessible education platform for students and to empower educators and professors to collaborate in leading activities for their students at the museum, utilizing teacher training materials, education learning resources from the museum, and drawing from their own research and teaching experiences.

-Ends-

Additional Quote:

Ugo Bertoni, Director for External Affairs, Outreach, and Cultural Engagement at Louvre Abu Dhabi reiterated on the importance of making the museum accessible for the education community: "It is essential for Louvre Abu Dhabi to serve as a central hub for education. Having these dedicated days of schools and universities Take Over illustrates our commitment to empower the students and teachers. This is part of a bigger strategy to position Louvre Abu Dhabi as an incubator that includes daily schools’ visits, special programs, integration in the curriculum, teachers training as well as the possibility to host some classes at the museum.”