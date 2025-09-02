Dubai, UAE – Lotus Living, a dynamic new developer in Dubai, has officially broken ground on its latest project, a G+4 residential building in Dubai South, marking the company’s first foray into the UAE property market. The project represents an important milestone both for Lotus Living and for Dubai South, one of the city’s fastest-growing communities.

The land for the development was acquired through ASICO, which facilitated the transaction and continues to play a pivotal role in shaping new investment opportunities across Dubai.

Rajiv Nehru, Chief Executive Officer of Lotus Living, commented: “This groundbreaking marks Lotus Living’s first step into Dubai’s thriving real estate market. After building our experience in London, we chose Dubai for its dynamic economy, visionary leadership, and strong long-term growth prospects. With this development, we aim to set new standards for quality living in Dubai South while contributing to the city’s exciting and sustainable future.”

Speaking on behalf of ASICO, Wail Abualhamail, Director of Real Estate, added: “We are proud to have supported Lotus Living in securing this prime plot in Dubai South. The groundbreaking of this project is a testament to the confidence international investors have in Dubai’s real estate sector, and we look forward to continuing our role in enabling transformative developments across the emirate.”

The new residential building will feature modern architecture, high-quality finishes, and lifestyle-focused amenities, catering to Dubai’s growing demand for innovative and community-oriented living spaces.

As Dubai South continues to evolve into a hub for residential, commercial, and logistics activity, projects such as this reinforce the area’s position as a key destination for investors and residents alike.

-Ends-

About ASICO

ASICO is a full-service real estate brokerage and developer based in Dubai, UAE, specializing in sourcing premium listings, facilitating exclusive developer collaborations, and offering turnkey solutions to investors. With an integrated property management division, ASICO provides end-to-end services, ensuring seamless experiences for property owners and tenants alike. With a customer-centric approach and deep market expertise, ASICO caters to a diverse clientele, from individual homebuyers to institutional investors.

www.asico.ae

About Lotus Living

Lotus Living is a boutique British property developer with deep roots in the inspiring city of London. We’re proud to be a wholly family-owned business, dedicated to building modern, comfortable, stylish, and sustainable buy-to-rent properties that meet the needs of modern living and tenants.

www.lotusliving.co.uk

For media enquiries, please contact:

Sarah Alexandra Morris

PR Manager

sarah.alexandra@asico.ae