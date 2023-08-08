Today, Masdar opened London’s markets for trading to celebrate its debut $750 million Green Bonds, listed on the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market (ISM). Learn more here.

Julia Hoggett, CEO, LSE plc, and Head of Equities, Capital Markets, LSEG, said: “We congratulate Masdar on the successful listing of its debut green bond on the London Stock Exchange, the proceeds of which will support renewable energy projects. We are proud that our markets are helping to accelerate the low-carbon transition by providing access to capital for companies, funds and governments worldwide.”

