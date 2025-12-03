UAE: In a market where luxury has many definitions, London Gate and Franck Muller have found their winning formula and buyers can't get enough. The complete sell-out of Franck Muller Yachting, their third collaboration valued at AED 900 million, proves that when Swiss precision meets Dubai ambition, something special happens.

This isn't just another tower joining Dubai's skyline. Rising in Dubai Maritime City, Yachting captures something intangible — that feeling of freedom you get standing on a yacht deck at sunset and translates it into a home you return to every day.

“Three projects, three sell-outs – it's humbling, honestly, says Eman Taha, CEO of London Gate. “What makes Yachting extraordinary is achieving this before we've even broken ground. People are investing in buying into a vision, and a track record. Every buyer who chooses Yachting is making a statement about what they value: craftsmanship that lasts generations, design that tells a story, and a lifestyle that goes beyond.”

Inspired by Franck Muller's legendary Yachting timepieces, the development brings nautical elegance to everyday living. Think compass-inspired details that help you navigate your way home, ocean-inspired palettes that calm rather than overwhelm, and the kind of attention to detail you'd expect from craftsmen who measure perfection in fractions of millimeters. The development comprises 574 residential units – spanning studio, one-, two-, and plus-bedroom homes that aren't just built; they're composed like movements in a watch.

But what really sets Yachting apart is how it reimagines community living. Picture your mornings starting with yoga in the Zen Garden, afternoons at the padel court with neighbours who've become friends, and evenings under the stars at the rooftop cinema. The kids have their own adventure zones, while adults can escape to the spa or host weekend barbecues in the garden. It's the kind of lifestyle that makes you wonder why you'd ever leave home.

“The quick and full sell-out of Franck Muller Yachting shows that our brand's legacy is successfully moving into the real estate market, which is now a key part of our long-term vision,” said Erol Baliyan, Managing Director of Franck Muller. “Yachting brilliantly brings the refined style and craftsmanship of our watches into the world of luxury homes, giving people a real taste of the Franck Muller lifestyle. Our partnership with London Gate keeps proving that when you combine the right vision with the right execution, magic happens.”

The partnership's success story, from Aeternitas to Vanguard and now Yachting, is not just about sales figures. It's about creating homes that will be as relevant and desirable in 50 years as they are today. In a city that constantly reinvents itself, that's no small achievement.

As both brands look ahead, one thing is clear: they are not just building for today's buyers, but for families and stories that will unfold within these walls for generations to come.

About London Gate

London Gate is redefining luxury real estate in Dubai by combining architectural innovation with uncompromising quality. As a pioneering developer, the company has built its reputation on creating residences that seamlessly blend London's timeless elegance with Dubai's dynamic urban energy a distinctive approach that has become its signature.

With ambitious growth plans underway, London Gate is set to deliver 2,000 high-end residential units across Dubai's most sought-after locations. For more information, visit https://londongate.ae/

About Franck Muller

Founded in Geneva, Switzerland, Franck Muller is a world-renowned luxury watch manufacturer celebrated for its innovation, craftsmanship, and iconic designs. Known as the "Master of Complications," Franck Muller has redefined watchmaking for over three decades. Through its entry into branded residences, the brand extends its legacy of precision and elegance into the world of design and architecture.