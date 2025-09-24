Dubai, UAE / Riyadh, KSA – London Business School (LBS) is proud to announce the launch of its LBS Corporate 100 alliance. This is an exclusive community of brands, multinationals, SMEs, NGOs and the third sector, uniting to tackle, challenge and solve the most existential issues facing the world of business.

LBS Corporate 100’s founding members include some of the world’s most influential, progressive and innovative companies, such as Nestlé, Rolls-Royce, Deutsche Bank, and VEON with several leading businesses from across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and Oman, expected to join in the coming months, further strengthening the initiative’s regional reach and impact.

The Corporate 100 builds on LBS’s long-standing commitment to the Middle East. Through its world-leading degree and executive education programmes in UAE and Saudi Arabia, the School is helping equip senior leaders with the skills needed to transform organisations, nurture entrepreneurial talent, and drive the region’s economic diversification goals. By developing leaders capable of tackling disruption, innovating sustainably, and operating globally, LBS is directly contributing to the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.

Its mission and purpose are to bring senior business leaders from across industry sectors, together with LBS’ world-class faculty, thought leaders and subject matter experts. Together they will network, learn and address the world’s most pressing and important business challenges that could drive a sustainable and positive change within society.

Global issues under the spotlight will include the advancement of AI, climate change and sustainability, economic and supply chain disruption.

Members will unite through a shared objective, to create a profound impact on the way the world does business, through cross-sector knowledge exchange and purposeful collaboration. The community will span industry sectors, geographies and organisational models, to become a force for good.

Professor Sergei Guriev, Dean of London Business School says, “At London Business School, we advocate the power of shared ideas and collaboration with others. It is through our collective knowledge and the exchange of it, that companies large and small can have greater impact in their specialist field and raise the bar of business excellence. It is this mindset that’s at the heart of the LBS Corporate 100 initiative.”

Kaan Terzioglu, Group CEO, VEON, said, “I am a firm believer in the ability of businesses to support the well-being of societies. At VEON, we do this by serving underserved communities in frontier markets, creating growth opportunities through connectivity and digital services. The Corporate 100 initiative is a powerful platform for cross-sector collaboration, innovation and digital transformation, directly complementing our mission. We look forward to being a member of this platform and working closely with our peers to co-create solutions that shape the future of business and accelerate progress.”

Founding members will gain access to a suite of unique experiences:

Global Discovery Programme – An immersive journey for senior leaders focused on high-impact innovation and leadership

Annual LBS Corporate 100 Summit – A flagship event bringing together members to co-create solutions to the world’s biggest challenges.

Regular roundtables – member-curated roundtable events facilitated by LBS’ faculty

Executive Education Access – Priority access to LBS’ #1 FT ranked Executive Education programmes, online courses, and coaching solutions.

Members will co-create the community’s agenda, from thematic programmes and digital learning content to exclusive events and development opportunities. This model ensures activities are directly aligned with the needs and priorities of today’s business leaders.

LBS Corporate 100 will provide distinctive value for:

C-Suite Executives – Join a high-impact peer group of business leaders and LBS faculty to gain foresight, agility and strategic insight

HR and L&D Leaders – Connect with fellow talent leaders to share best practice, explore emerging trends and access world-class development solutions

Recruiters – Build talent pipelines by connecting with LBS’ student and alumni talent through targeted initiatives.

High-Potential Talent – Gain preferential access to transformative executive education, VIP events and cutting-edge thought leadership.

In its inaugural year, LBS Corporate 100 launches with a select group of founding member organisations. These early adopters will play a critical role in shaping the direction and culture of the community.

About London Business School

London Business School’s vision is to have a profound impact on the way the world does business and the way business impacts the world. With a presence in London, Dubai and Saudi Arabia, the School has a truly global outlook and community. Its flagship MBA, Executive MBA (EMBA), Sloan Masters in Leadership and Strategy, and wide portfolio of Executive Education programmes equip leaders at every stage of their careers to navigate complexity, build resilience, and lead with purpose.

Drawn from more than 130 countries, LBS students are encouraged to push boundaries and embrace the values of collaboration and adaptability that mirror the demands of today’s business environment. The School’s network of more than 56,000 alumni, spanning over 150 countries, continues to shape businesses and communities worldwide.

LBS is widely recognised for the excellence of its faculty, research, and degree programmes, and is consistently ranked among the world’s leading business schools.

