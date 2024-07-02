Dubai: Dubai-based Lokalee, an AI-powered content platform for hotels and holiday homes, has entered a partnership with Viator, the world’s largest travel experiences marketplace. The partnership will enable Lokalee’s hotel and holiday home customers to offer their guests access to Viator’s extensive catalogue of global tours, activities, and excursions.

With an inventory of 300,000+ experiences across 200 countries, Viator, a Tripadvisor company, is the leading online marketplace for booking tours, activities, and attractions at destinations worldwide. Viator’s integration into the Lokalee platform will allow users of the app to discover and book a wide range of experiences - everything from guided city walking tours and sunset cruises to adventurous excursions, cooking classes, cultural activities, and more.

Lokalee is an AI-powered, B2B content platform specifically developed for hotels and holiday homes. The customizable white-label platform allows guests to browse and book everything a property and the destination has to offer, sourced by Lokal Curators and supported by global partners.

Trusted by over 200 brands across 20 countries, Lokalee’s platform has already been implemented at leading hotel groups such as Mövenpick, Sheraton, Rotana, Sofitel, Hilton, Millennium among others.

“We are very pleased to welcome Viator as a global partner to Lokalee. The partnership is an ideal alliance which will boost our destination offering to our customers, and which complements our continued expansion plans to optimize the digitization of the guest journey for our customers,” said Samir Abi Frem, CEO of Advanced Digital Technology and Lokalee.

About Lokalee

Lokalee is a B2B, fully customizable content platform for hotels and holiday homes, designed to enhance guest interactions, simplify operations, and increase potential revenue. AI-powered, the interactive platform enables properties to connect digitally with guests from pre-arrival to post-departure. Guests can browse and book everything the property and the destination has to offer and receive curated experiences and authentic recommendations sourced by our Lokal Curators and supported by our global partners. The plug and play white-label SaaS platform can be branded and customized for the hotel or holiday home. To learn more, please visit www.business.lokalee.app/

