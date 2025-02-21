Dubai, UAE — Kling Trading, a leading distributor of premium luggage and lifestyle brands in the Middle East, has proudly announced the opening of the first LOJEL store in the United Arab Emirates. Located in Dubai Festival City Mall, this new store marks a significant milestone for the renowned Japanese lifestyle brand known for its innovative and minimalist travel gear.

Founded in Japan in 1989, LOJEL has grown into a globally recognized brand celebrated for its dedication to craftsmanship, functionality, and sustainability. The brand offers a wide range of products, from durable luggage to versatile carry essentials, designed to adapt to the lifestyles of modern explorers. Known for their thoughtful design and reliability, LOJEL products have become a favorite among discerning travelers seeking high-quality solutions that complement a minimalistic lifestyle

An Chieh Chiang, CEO of LOJEL, commented on the brand’s expansion into the region, stating, "We are proud to be in Dubai, an international city that bridges culture and brings people from around the globe together. This new store allows us to connect more closely with our Middle Eastern customers, offering them lifestyle solutions that inspire confidence in travel and everyday life. We look forward to growing our presence here and becoming part of the UAE’s vibrant retail landscape."

Unlike traditional retail outlets that offer only a selection of bestsellers, the Dubai Festival City Mall store provides customers with the opportunity to explore the complete LOJEL collection—just as they would in Japan. This flagship store embodies the brand’s ethos, combining a sleek, minimalist aesthetic with an immersive retail experience that allows customers to discover and interact with LOJEL’s full range of travel and carry solutions.

Saeed Kamali, CEO of Kling Trading, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are excited to partner with such a renowned Japanese brand and look forward to opening nine more stores across the GCC in the next three years. This collaboration with LOJEL reflects our commitment to bringing high-quality, functional, and stylish products to the Middle Eastern market, catering to the evolving needs of modern travelers and residents alike."

Kling Trading’s strategic expansion plan aims to establish nine additional LOJEL stores across key locations in the GCC over the next three years. This expansion aligns with the growing demand for premium travel gear and carry essentials in the region. With its customer-centric approach and dedication to quality, Kling Trading is poised to make LOJEL a household name among UAE travelers.

In addition to the physical store, LOJEL is strengthening its digital presence. Bagsy, a brand under Kling Trading, is the official online retailer of LOJEL in the UAE. While LOJEL plans to launch its dedicated UAE online store in the coming months, customers can currently explore and purchase LOJEL products conveniently through Bagsy’s online platform.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, LOJEL continues to innovate by developing eco-friendly materials and responsible manufacturing processes. The brand’s focus on reducing environmental impact resonates strongly with the UAE’s vision for sustainability and eco-conscious living.

Store Location: Store MW019A, Dubai Festival City Mall, Crescent Rd, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Fast, next-day delivery is available for customers in Dubai.

About LOJEL:

LOJEL creates carry essentials that simplify movement, enabling individuals to focus on what matters most. Founded in Japan in 1989, LOJEL’s mission is to empower journeys through thoughtfully designed products that promote mindful movement and sustainability. Guided by three key principles—"Less, but better," ensuring high-quality design; "Simply User-Centric," prioritizing your needs; and "Modern Movement," offering adaptable solutions—LOJEL delivers innovative carry essentials for all aspects of mobility, from international travel to everyday commutes. LOJEL is headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in Tokyo, Vancouver, and Singapore and sales locations across Australia, Cambodia, Canada, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and The UAE as well as online sales in Asia and North America.

About Kling Trading:

Kling Trading LLC (Kling Travel) is a leading distributor of high-quality independent luggage brands in the Middle East. With a strong distribution network and deep market expertise, the company connects global manufacturers with key retail and business channels. Kling Trading ensures maximum brand visibility through hypermarkets, online platforms, concept stores, department stores, exhibitions, and direct sales. The company also provides customized solutions, including bulk orders and branded travel accessories for corporate clients. Committed to fast and reliable logistics, exceptional customer service, and strategic market expansion, Kling Trading is the trusted partner for luggage brands seeking growth in the Middle East.