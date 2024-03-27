Johannesburg, South Africa – LogRhythm, the company helping security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights, has partnered with Dataproof Communications, a leading IT Services and consulting company specializing in cybersecurity operations, to boost cyber resilience in Africa with LogRhythm’s managed security operations center (SOC) services. The partnership enables Dataproof to help its customers fight growing digital threats with a streamlined and easy to navigate security information and event management (SIEM) platform.

By implementing LogRhythm’s SOC services, Dataproof provides its customers with complete visibility into their IT environments during a critical time for rapid digitalization in Africa. Africa’s digital economy will contribute nearly $180 billion to the region’s growth by 2025, according to the World Economic Forum, making cybersecurity more important than ever.

“The threat landscape in Africa is constantly evolving, with the rise of advanced persistent threats (APTs) making it harder for organizations to stay ahead of emerging risks. Threat actors are taking advantage of increased digital adoption in the region, and this is creating new urgency when it comes to cybersecurity,” said Mazen Adnan Dohaji, General Manager and Vice President, METAPAC at LogRhythm. “Our partnership with Dataproof is enabling greater visibility and security throughout Africa. As more organizations fall victim to data breaches, it is crucial that they are putting the safety of critical data at the front and center of their priorities.”

Dataproof’s mission is to provide first-class cybersecurity solutions to its large base of customers, including African governments and the public sector. Dataproof’s analysts gain a comprehensive set of tools to proactively detect, investigate, and neutralize threats within a unified end-to-end platform. It chose LogRhythm’s SOC services to provide its customers with an affordable solution to maximize return on investment (ROI).

“Affordability is a key driver in our partnership with LogRhythm. We wanted a solution for our customers that could deliver comprehensive threat detection whilst not breaking the bank,” said Thapeli Matsabu, CEO at Dataproof. “LogRhythm SIEM’s unified architecture streamlines deployment and ongoing management to take fighting threats to the next level. The best part is that you can integrate everything within one easy to manage solution.”

LogRhythm SIEM improves the analyst experience with an easy-to-follow security narrative to detect threats faster. The platform reduces alarm fatigue and streamlines incident investigation and response through a visual analyst experience, enabling security teams to focus on the threats that matter.

About Dataproof Communications

DataProof Communications is Cybersecurity Company incorporated in 2014 specializing in cybersecurity operations, incident management and response best practices and technologies.

DataProof’s objective is to provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions through people, processes and technology to help organizations protect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of their ICT assets.

Learn more: www.dataproof.co.za/

About LogRhythm

Founded in 2003, LogRhythm helps security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights. From connecting the dots across diverse log and threat intelligence sources to using sophisticated machine learning that spots suspicious anomalies in network traffic and user behaviour, LogRhythm accurately pinpoints cyberthreats and empowers professionals to respond with speed and efficiency.

With cloud-native and self-hosted deployment flexibility, out-of-the-box integrations, and advisory services, LogRhythm makes it easy to realize value quickly and adapt to an ever-evolving threat landscape. Together, LogRhythm and our customers confidently monitor, detect, investigate, and respond to cyberattacks. Learn more at logrhythm.com.