Logicom, a leading distributor of ICT products, solutions, and services, and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced that it is one of the first Cloud Distributors to join Oracle’s Cloud Distribution Program. Logicom, with the support of Oracle, will focus on growing cloud consumption in the EMEA region through its partner ecosystem.

The Cloud Distribution Program (CDP) is a global program that launched in 2023 to focus on strengthening partnerships with established Cloud Distributors to expand the reach of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) into both new and existing markets, with a particular focus on small and midsize business markets.

By working with Oracle, Logicom will leverage the collective strength of both channel ecosystems to promote the adoption of OCI and drive long-term utilization growth, while delivering successful outcomes for customers.

“We are excited to join the Oracle Cloud Distribution Program and align our capabilities with Oracle's vision for a diversified and customer-centric OCI partner ecosystem,” said Adamos Christodoulou, group sales, marketing and services director, Logicom. “Logicom’s collaboration with Oracle further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and our customers. We look forward to leveraging the power of OCI to help us achieve our business goals.”

“Cloud adoption continues to grow rapidly in EMEA, with businesses of all sizes embracing its benefits including added agility, efficiency, and access to the latest digital technologies such as AI. Logicom are a great addition to the Oracle Cloud Distribution Program – their strong regional network, capabilities, and experience will be invaluable in helping us expand the reach of OCI in this market, particularly among small and midsize businesses,” said Havovi Yazdabadi, Vice President, Technology Alliances and Channels, EMEA, Oracle.

OCI is a deep and broad platform of cloud infrastructure services that enable customers to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high- performance environment. From application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, AI, and infrastructure services including Kubernetes and VMware, OCI delivers comprehensive security, performance, and cost savings. In addition, with multi-cloud, hybrid cloud, public cloud, and dedicated cloud options, OCI’s distributed cloud offers customers the benefits of cloud with greater control over data residency and location. As a result, customers can bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently while having the tools to help address their compliance requirements.

About Logicom

Logicom Public Ltd. (Nicosia/Cyprus) is an international group of companies, listed on the Main Market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and a member of the FTSE/CySE20 index. The Group's activities include the distribution of technology products and services, and the provision of turnkey, integrated solutions, including Business Consulting Services, Business Software, and IT Infrastructure solutions, as well as Managed Services across the entire spectrum of Information and Communication Technology (ICT). Logicom has a physical presence in 18 countries, employs over 880 professionals, and services more than 8,000 partners in more than 30 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Gulf, Africa, and Asia. Further information about Logicom is available at http://www.logicom.net. Visit the Logicom Cloud website at https://cloud.logicom.net for more information on Logicom’s Cloud Business.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

