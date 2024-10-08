LOGIC Consulting is pleased to announce the signing of a partnership agreement with MG Developments Group. The agreement aims to develop the organizational structure and administrative systems of the group, enhancing its competitive capabilities and driving sustainable growth.

Under the agreement, "LOGIC Consulting" and "MG Developments Group" will work on restructuring the organizational framework and updating operational systems and procedures to be more flexible and aligned with the group's evolving needs. The process involves updating the overall strategy and long-term vision of "MG Developments Group" by setting new objectives that align with market changes, as well as developing plans to enter new markets, increase market share, and direct future activities toward achieving the defined vision.

Through this collaboration, "MG Developments Group" aims to capitalize on market opportunities and develop new products and services, adopting a more market-ready strategy that enables innovation and rapid response to customer demands.

Amr Othman, Chairman of "LOGIC Consulting," affirmed the company's commitment to being the benchmark in providing consulting solutions that lead clients to achieve sustainable growth and enhance their operations and market position.

Othman stated: "We are proud to work on projects according to the highest standards of efficiency, building on our expertise of over 25 years in strategic and institutional development and restructuring across sectors such as real estate, construction, agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and retail. This step crowns our journey of excellence, during which we have managed and executed over 1,800 projects in various consulting fields, including strategic and corporate governance.

