ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates – Lockheed Martin recently inducted its largest-ever summer internship cohort in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Center for Innovation and Security Solutions (CISS) in Abu Dhabi. The merit-based program welcomed 32 students from leading UAE universities, significantly expanding the company's investment in Emiratization and human capital development efforts within the aerospace and defense industry.

About 50 percent of the new interns are women, 70 percent are Emirati citizens, and 30 percent represent nine countries across four continents, reflecting the UAE's diverse talent pool. Over three months, the students will be immersed in hands-on experiences, working on real-world projects. The program helps bridge the gap between academic learning and industry application so that graduates are well-prepared to make meaningful professional contributions.

"This record-breaking cohort of interns highlights our commitment to developing future UAE leaders, scientists, and engineers to take up critical positions within our programs at Lockheed Martin and across the wider aerospace and defense industry," said Gen. John 'Mick' Nicholson (U.S. Army, Ret.), chief executive, Lockheed Martin Middle East. "By providing these students with specialist training and mentoring opportunities, we are inspiring and equipping the next generation of innovators who will help shape the future of global security."

During their tenure, the interns will work closely with experts from Lockheed Martin on various projects, including artificial intelligence algorithms to automate foreign object debris identification in critical environments, interdisciplinary research, modeling and simulation efforts related to advanced defense systems, and space exploration initiatives.

"We are very pleased to welcome such a diverse and talented group of students to our team," said Hala Majeed Al Zargani, manager, Lockheed Martin CISS. "Our goal is to provide a transformative experience that not only broadens their technical knowledge but also encourages innovative thinking and problem-solving skills that will be crucial in tackling complex challenges in the future."

Lockheed Martin is committed to developing a pipeline of skilled professionals ready to meet the future demands of the aerospace and defense industry. The company's UAE-based internship program, which began in the summer of 2017 with just four students, has steadily grown into a year-round endeavor with additional sessions held in the spring and fall.

Overall, in 2024, the company expects to graduate more than 50 interns and will double its training capacity in the years to come as part of its broader strategy to invest in UAE education and human capital development.

