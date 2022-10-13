Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai-based startup Bean & Beyond partners with RAW Coffee Company to repurpose coffee waste in producing gourmet oyster mushrooms, locally here in the UAE.

Leading and innovating in finding the right sustainable solutions in the F&B industry, Anamika Agarwal, founded Bean & Beyond, a local business that not only produces gourmet mushrooms but also takes active steps in being socially aware and going green. As a graduate in Business and Environmental studies, Agarwal noticed the steady rise UAE’s coffee industry over the years, which meant plenty of coffee by-product availability. Bean & Beyond uses this by product to farm oyster mushrooms, a delicacy enjoyed by many, now grown locally in Dubai using temperature and environmentally controlled facilities.

Anamika, Founder – Bean & Beyond, said “I was always keen to work in the waste management industry. Hence, when my friend, Sanghamitra Seal, approached me with the idea of recycling coffee by-products in the UAE, it made perfect sense given the 1000+ cafes present in this region alone. Kim was one of the first persons to believe in my idea and with her help, we have managed to divert more than 2500 kgs of coffee by-products from her cafe in the last 7 months alone!”

The process starts with RAW collecting and supplying freshly used coffee grounds which are then transported to the facility to prepare the growing medium. In addition, the company is working on repurposing used mushroom substrate to be composted as a soil amendment and processed into cattle feed, both of which are in their experimental stages. Furthermore, DIY mushroom kits and coffee waste-based packaging options are in the pipeline as future projects. As a start-up, Bean & Beyond have experienced mushroom growth in a short span of time and have formed successful partnerships with top coffee organizations in the region.

RAW Coffee Company implements several sustainability initiatives such as zero plastic, no chemicals, and free water, this business partnership further propels RAW’s vision of sustainability for the industry.

Kim Thompson, Owner & Managing Director – RAW, said “Partnering up with Anamika (Bean & Beyond), was a natural fit. Sustainable development is one of RAW’s core pillars and we continually try to implement viable practices, while aiding local businesses. If we can contribute to lessening the quantity of coffee biomass that is dumped in landfills in anyway, we will unquestionably lend our support.”

RAW Coffee Company is working closely with their chef this month to curate special menu items using the organic and pesticide-free gourmet mushrooms from Bean & Beyond as the star ingredient. Available at the RAW café in Al Quoz, the two dishes, Vegan “Chicken” Burger and Oyster Mushroom Stir Fry will be available to try from 12th October 2022.

