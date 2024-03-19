Wellx pioneers a nation-wide Ramadan Recharge program for the Holy month that includes goal setting, gamification and personalised health content, for employees to increase productivity whilst maintaining the ethos of Ramadan

Dubai, UAE – Wellx, a pioneering Insurtech platform offering innovative wellbeing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest initiative: “Sunrise to Sunset: Ramadan Recharge”. This unique initiative integrates the core pillars of Wellx — insurance, fitness, nutrition, mental health, and overall wellbeing — into a 30-day program designed to foster holistic wellness among corporates and their employees.

The Ramadan Recharge Program addresses a critical need for businesses aiming to prioritize the health and wellbeing of their workforce during the holy month, while maintaining productivity levels. With the unique challenges of fasting and altered routines, maintaining wellbeing becomes paramount, and Wellx aims to provide comprehensive support to corporates navigating this terrain.

The initiative offers businesses across various sectors a comprehensive approach to employee wellness by integrating fitness, nutrition, mental health, and overall wellbeing activities. Participants will gain access to personalized fitness plans, nutrition guidance, mental health resources, and daily wellbeing challenges, all tailored to support them on their wellbeing journey throughout Ramadan.

"We understand the significance of wellbeing, especially during Ramadan, when individuals face additional physical and mental challenges," stated Vaibhav Kashyap, CEO and Co-Founder at Wellx. "The Ramadan Recharge Program is purpose-built to equip businesses with a holistic program that caters to the diverse needs of their employees, promoting physical health, mental resilience, and overall wellness. As an insurance partner, we continue to push the boundaries of the role an insurer fulfills and are investing in the long term habits and health of our members"

By focusing on the holy month of Ramadan, Wellx seeks to resonate with the entire community choosing to fast, offering a pathway to improved health and spiritual fulfillment. This initiative shows dedication to fostering healthier habits, improving productivity, and enhancing the quality of life, aligning with the beautiful culture of Ramadan in the UAE.

A standout feature of the program is its personalized approach, aligning each activity with the essence of the season. From incorporating fasting-friendly recipes to offering mindfulness exercises tailored for the holy month, the Ramadan Wellness Program ensures participants can fully engage in their wellbeing journey while honoring their religious practices.

Moreover, participants will be able to log their daily fast, choose their emirate for accurate prayer and fasting times, access precise suhoor and iftar times, and enjoy motivational quotes provided in the app. Additionally, a wealth of insightful videos and articles related to nutrition, movement, and other essential aspects of Ramadan will be available, aiding participants in remaining healthy and stress-free during this holy month.

To add an element of friendly competition, the program includes the Wellx 5,000 Steps Challenge - "Footprints to Faith" where participants can enter a raffle draw to win a Wellx Day by consistently completing 5,000 steps for 20 days out of 30.

This challenge is designed not only to encourage physical activity but also to introduce participants to the Wellx platform's holistic approach to health and insurance. Active participation and goal achievement in the app allow users to earn X-coins, enhancing their insurance experience and offering a wide range of health-related services and products.

In addition to benefits, this month-long program has significant advantages for corporates. By participating in the program, businesses can showcase their dedication to employee health and wellness, fostering a positive work culture and enhancing employee morale and engagement.

"We firmly believe that investing in a health insurance plan that prioritises employee wellbeing is a strategic decision with far-reaching benefits for businesses," remarked Javed Akberali, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Wellx. "The Ramadan Recharge Program presents corporations with a valuable opportunity to reprioritize the health and happiness of their workforce, ultimately driving productivity, retention, and overall organizational success along with managing healthcare costs."

The Ramadan Wellness Program is an exclusive opportunity for Wellx users to enrich their journey during this sacred month. By integrating fitness, nutrition, and mental health activities, participants will experience a holistic approach to wellness tailored to the essence of Ramadan. As a pioneering Insurtech company, Wellx is committed to revolutionizing the insurance landscape, demonstrating that healthcare, well-being, and insurance are interconnected for developing healthier, happier, and more resilient workforce.

About Wellx:

Founded in 2022 by Vaibhav Kashyap, Javed Akerbali and Dr. Anushka Patchava. Wellx is the region’s first-of-its-kind combined Health and InsurTech platform that focuses on reducing insurance claims from prevention to digital health and care. Through multi-source data ingestion, population health analytics, embedded behavioural science and gamification, Wellx personalizes wellness and health care to drive sustainable behaviour change and positive health outcomes, for individuals, families, corporates and communities. Wellx has a clear vision: Make Healthy Fun and Health Hassle-Free.

