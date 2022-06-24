ACCUMED KSA Secured Pioneering and Vital Role from Firm Leaders’ Proven Local Expertise and Domestic Team

Riyadh, KSA: As the Kingdom’s largest comprehensive end-to-end Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions provider, ACCUMED KSA, built on its brand expertise, local presence, and intel to execute a fundamental role in KSA’s healthcare industry progression. Along with partnering with the Ministry of Health (MOH), ACCUMED KSA worked diligently with the Council of Health Insurance (CHI) to develop a standardised code set and billing system for private practitioners in line with globally recognised coding systems – a game-changer for the sector. This allows for efficient insurance claims processing and approval on the Saudi Billing System (SBS), leading to stellar patient care – a necessity for optimal global recognized healthcare system.

Like other global medical systems, KSA experienced first-hand operational and revenue effects from Covid. With Saudi Vision 2030 in mind, the nation’s Ministry of Health (MOH) saw an opportunity to improve upon its current system from lessons learned during this challenging time.

With the firm’s vast decade-plus expertise in the UAE and wider region, connections to key global organisations have supported this role. Relationships with American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) for private practitioners’ medical coding and documentation guidelines and Health Information Management Association of Australia (HIMA), and Australian Classification of Health Interventions (ACHI) for mirrored support in the public space, have demonstrated ACCUMED KSA’s position as an unrivalled navigational guide and partner.

Adding to its appeal, the firm is led by Dr. Mohammed Aldar, an industry veteran with a pedigree background in medicine and healthcare business operations for both government and multinational corporations. With his esteemed resume, Dr. Aldar, a Saudi National who has an in-depth knowledge base of the country’s medical practitioners and approach understood the need for a local, national team to support providers’ specific requirements.

‘With approximately 400,000* claims sampled and coded to national standards during the CHI Billing System Project, ACCUMED KSA paved the way for the nation’s coding and billing cycle to function on a unified and seamless system. An accomplishment that stands to our management team’s expertise but also a milestone for our operations in KSA,’ said Dr. Mohammed Aldar, Managing Director, ACCUMED KSA.

Since opening a local head office in Riyadh, ACCUMED KSA has been well-received amongst the nation’s healthcare providers both in the public and private realms looking for an efficient RCM system to align with the country’s new billing system. Introductions to improve billing processes through ACCUMED’s evolved and proven software and skills training programmes customised for local and provider-specific needs allow for a streamlined approach to optimise billing functionality. This results in provider revenue stream enhancement.

‘Our collective work and dedication towards supporting a directive for the nation’s health sector to serve all citizens and residents with comprehensive world-class health care resulted in private and public providers seeking our personalised support from fellow Saudis. We understand that this goal is highly driven by a sustainable financial model and are honoured to be able to partner with government bodies to drive and support such initiatives, ‘added Dr. Aldar.

Key client wins and partners towards cementing ACCUMED KSA’s profile and positioning the nation as a world-class healthcare provider include MOH’s Eastern Health Cluster (EHC) hospital network, Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare, and Saudi German Hospitals Group, among others. Collaborations with preeminent providers as such in the private and public spheres support the firm’s forward plans in the country.

* ACCUMED KSA’s in-house data.