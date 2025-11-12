Riyadh – Liwan Real Estate Development, one of Riyadh’s leading mixed-use property developers, will participate in Cityscape Global 2025 as a Platinum Sponsor, showcasing its latest projects that are shaping the capital’s dynamic urban landscape.

Taking place from November 17–20 at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Centre (Malham), Cityscape Global is the region’s largest real estate and urban development gathering, attracting representatives from over 120 countries, 500 exhibitors, and 450 speakers.

At the event, Liwan will present its flagship mixed-use residential developments, showcasing how its approach – bridging heritage architectural styles with modern sophistication – is creating livable communities that support Riyadh’s next urban development phase under Vision 2030. The event will also set the stage for major announcements from Liwan on its expanding portfolio of transformative mixed-use projects and partnerships.

“Cityscape Global 2025 highlights an exciting new chapter in Saudi Arabia’s growth story,” said Abdulrahman bin Saud Aldhyem, CEO of Liwan Real Estate Development. “Our developments reflect a new way of living in the Kingdom — one that blends tradition, innovation, and a sense of belonging in the heart of a modern capital.”

With more than 3,000 residential units currently under development and a target of 10,000 units by 2030, Liwan is helping drive Riyadh’s transformation into one of the region’s most livable cities.

Through its participation at Cityscape Global 2025, Liwan looks forward to connecting with investors, partners, and industry leaders to explore new opportunities and share ideas that will shape the future of real estate in Saudi Arabia.

Attendees are invited to visit Liwan at stand H2A.C10 to explore the company’s latest developments and vision for Riyadh’s urban future — with select on-site previews and potential exclusive offers to be announced during the event.

About Liwan Real Estate Development

Liwan Real Estate Development is a Riyadh-based developer dedicated to creating places where people live, work, connect, and prosper. Guided by the values of creativity in designing and developing urban projects that enriches the customer experience, it integrates Saudi heritage with modern design to deliver landmark destinations that enhance the Kingdom’s urban quality of life and help deliver Vision 2030’s transformative living targets.