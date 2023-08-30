Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Liwa College proudly announces the commencement of its highly anticipated open week, operating under the inspirational banner "Success begins with opportunities." With a strong commitment to its mission and objectives, Liwa College invites students to explore its diverse range of academic programs that seamlessly align with the dynamic demands of the job market and the visionary goals of the next fifty agenda. The immersive induction program planned during the open week commenced on August 24, offering an array of exciting prospects for students, including a comprehensive scholarship portfolio and an exclusive waiver of registration fees for the upcoming academic year of 2023/2024.

Distinguished by its two campuses in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, Liwa College regards the open week induction program as an invaluable gateway for prospective students to acquaint themselves with the academic offerings and majors available for the academic year 2023/2024. This immersive experience extends to understanding the enriching educational ecosystem that fosters creativity, leadership, student diversity, and distinguished faculty members. The college prides itself on its state-of-the-art applied study laboratories, meticulously crafted practical training schemes, and a clear roadmap to post-graduation career pathways. These elements collectively enhance a student's journey throughout their undergraduate tenure.

Liwa College stands out for its comprehensive selection of 25 specialized academic programs spanning various domains, encompassing engineering, health sciences, administrative disciplines, media, information technology, and more. Its dedication to upholding the highest global benchmarks is underscored by an advanced infrastructure featuring 35 cutting-edge applied laboratories. An exceptional assembly of over 100 faculty members, drawn from esteemed international institutions, underpins the college's academic prowess, bolstering its reputation and contributing substantially to the academic landscape of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the nation at large.

Central to the open week events is the unveiling of Liwa College's robust scholarship offerings, embracing seven distinctive categories of scholarships tailored to students' diverse aspirations. These include the prestigious Chairman of the Board of Trustees Scholarship, catering to students with an exceptional high school GPA of 97 or above who fulfil the scholarship's criteria. The college also extends the Scholarship for Academic Excellence, celebrating high-achieving students with an impressive high school average ranging from 80% to 95%. Additionally, recognition awaits those who have demonstrated remarkable academic excellence during their tenure at the college and have merited inclusion in the honour rolls of outstanding students. A special grant is dedicated to the first-line healthcare defenders and their families, emphasizing Liwa College's commitment to societal welfare. Moreover, scholarships encompass family members of enrolled students, individuals with determination, and strategic partnership grants, a testament to the college's dedication to fostering collaboration with the government and private sectors.

The open week is a testament to Liwa College's unwavering commitment to nurturing success through fostering opportunities. Prospective students are invited to immerse themselves in the diverse world of academic excellence and prospects that Liwa College envisions.

Liwa College

Liwa College of Technology (formerly Emirates College of Technology) was founded in 1993 after receiving recognition from the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the United Arab Emirates. More than 1,700 students are enrolled in the college's 5 advanced faculties which offer 25 specialized academic programs in various fields including engineering, health sciences, business administration, digital media, and humanities. It also provides a sophisticated infrastructure according to the highest international standards that includes 35 applied laboratories, and an elite of 100 faculty members, with outstanding academic competencies, drawn from prestigious international universities to enhance the college's standing.

Liwa College of Technology is one of the first private higher education institutions in the UAE to receive licensing and academic accreditation for its programs. More than 7,500 graduates have graduated from the college, many of whom have achieved extensive professional success and community contributions. The college has a modern campus equipped with cutting-edge laboratories and teaching tools and is prepared for the adoption of new programs in advanced scientific fields that meet the needs of the UAE's labor market. The college is distinctly located in the heart of the capital Abu Dhabi with 4 faculties offering high-quality academic services in the fields of engineering, business administration, health sciences, media, and public relations.