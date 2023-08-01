Abu Dhabi: Liwa College, one of the institutions of the "NEMA Education", has launched, in its university campuses in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, a new information system for students as part of its comprehensive strategy to develop and provide a distinct digital infrastructure that enhances the quality of performance in the educational and applied process. The college supported its digital structure with intelligent applications that allow students to interact 24/7 and benefit from advising and counseling services which provide students with an educational environment that stimulates scientific excellence.

Liwa College emphasized that the launch of the new sophisticated student information system aims to improve the quality of electronic services provided to students in cooperation with Oracle International Company. This new system provides various benefits and multiple student services that enable students to benefit from them easily and quickly.

Liwa College indicated that the new student information system offers services such as community management on campus, admission and registration, student records management, academic guidance, grant management, and financial assistance. It also provides student finance management, shareholder relations management, and self-service to students such as personal information and password management, schedules, online course registration, electronic payment, financial statements, unofficial transcripts, followed-up academic achievement, and attendance records.

HE Chairman, Dr. Ali bin Harmal Aldhaheri, said: "Investment in infrastructure and the student journey at all levels enhances the quality of performance in the educational and applied process of the college. The strategy for the development of digital infrastructure included the provision of a distinct digital infrastructure. Through the new student information system, it provides comprehensive electronic services that enhance the student's educational experience and academic performance in order to support the message of excellence of this college and its keenness to provide the labor market with specialized cadres in this field”.

About Liwa College

Liwa College of Technology (formerly Emirates College of Technology) was founded in 1993 after receiving recognition from the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the United Arab Emirates. More than 1,700 students are enrolled in the college's 5 advanced faculties which offer 75 specialized academic programs in various fields including engineering, health sciences, business administration, digital media, and humanities. It also provides a sophisticated infrastructure according to the highest international standards that includes 35 applied laboratories, and an elite of 100 faculty members, with outstanding academic competencies, drawn from prestigious international universities to enhance the college's standing.

Liwa College of Technology is one of the first private higher education institutions in the UAE to receive licensing and academic accreditation for its programs. More than 7,500 graduates have graduated from the college, many of whom have achieved extensive professional success and community contributions. The college has a modern campus equipped with cutting-edge laboratories and teaching tools, and is prepared for the adoption of new programs in advanced scientific fields that meet the needs of the UAE's labor market. The college is distinctly located in the heart of the capital Abu Dhabi with 4 faculties offering high-quality academic services in the fields of engineering, business administration, health sciences, media, and public relations.