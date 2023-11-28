LONDON:- LiveAction, a leader in network performance visibility, today announced its partnership with Shifra, a leading provider of network and communications solutions. With a primary focus on the Middle East, Shifra will deliver LiveAction’s full product portfolio in addition to technical, pre- and post-sales support.

The offering will include LiveAction’s leading network performance management (NPM) solutions. LiveAction’s Network Intelligence platform transforms complex data into actionable insights, providing organisations with a comprehensive view of their network. NetOps professionals can rapidly take action to resolve network issues at scale, increase employee productivity, and reduce business risk. LiveAction’s LiveNX NPM platform enables comprehensive network observability that spans the entire network – on-premises, WAN, SD-WAN, cloud, or hybrid. The LiveWire packet capture solution solves complex network events faster with forensic-level analytics that help eliminate blind spots in any network.

There’s a massive opportunity for LiveAction and our partners in the Middle East. Our partnership with Shifra not only plays an important role in our growth into new verticals and geographies, but it upholds our commitment to providing our partners and customers with end-to-end performance visibility,” said Luke Millar, International Channel Director, LiveAction.

“Partnering with LiveAction delivers on our commitment to pursue the Middle East market with the aim of helping a broad range of partners and customers take advantage of LiveAction’s network performance monitoring and security solutions to gain visibility into their networks and remediate problems quickly,” said Nour Nour, Director of Tech and Business Development, Shifra.

-Ends-

About LiveAction

LiveAction provides unmatched visibility into network and application performance from a single pane of glass. This gives enterprises confidence that the network is meeting business objectives, offers IT administrators full visibility for better decision making, and reduces the overall cost of operations.

By unifying and simplifying the collection, correlation and presentation of network and application data, LiveAction empowers network professionals to proactively and quickly identify, troubleshoot, and resolve issues across increasingly large and complex networks. To learn more and see how LiveAction delivers unmatched network visibility and security, visit https://www.liveaction.com.

About Shifra

Shifra is a Value-Added Distributor based in Dubai Production City in the United Arab Emirates. Since 2007 Shifra managed to cover the distribution in the Middle East region with a portfolio covering all aspects of Cyber Security Solutions, with a focus on Data Security, Identity and Access Management and Vulnerability Management and much more, Shifra provides expertise

With a highly talented pool of individuals who understand security from its top-level management implications, down to the technical details of securing your information systems, Shifra is the partner of choice for organizations who are looking to secure their information assets while maximizing their business efficiency and return on investment.

Shifra Headquarters is located in Dubai with local presence in Kuwait, KSA , Qatar & Jordan with a vision of creating a secure environment for businesses and people across MENA region, our aim is to be recognized as the go to value-added distributor of next generation cyber security solutions.

Contact:

Anne Harding

The Message Machine Ltd (PR for LiveAction in Europe)

anne@themessagemachine.com