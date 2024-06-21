Witness top nations battle it out in exhilarating matches at all Roxy Cinemas’ locations in Dubai

Savour the Game Day Combo or delicious a la carte dishes as you cheer on your home team!

‘Predict the Winner’ competition and receive two Platinum tickets to watch your favourite match

Dubai, UAE: Roxy Cinemas, Dubai’s premium cinema brand, invites all football fans to experience the excitement of the UEFA Euro 2024 with LIVE screenings of key matches, running until 14th July at Dubai Hills Mall, The Beach JBR, City Walk, Boxpark, and Al Khawaneej branches.

Football enthusiasts can secure Roxy Silver tickets starting at AED 40 for a wide range of exciting matches, including Switzerland vs Germany on 23rd June, Croatia vs Italy on 24th June, as well as the semi-finals on 9th and 10th July, and the grand final on Sunday 14th July, LIVE at Roxy Cinemas! Corporate and group booking rates can be applied.

Guests can also enjoy the matches with commentary options to suit their preference. Most Roxy Cinemas locations will feature English commentary, while Al Khawaneej will offer Arabic commentary, ensuring that everyone can follow the action in their preferred language.

Foodies who choose to cheer for their favourite team at Roxy Cinemas, can indulge with the Game Day Combo for AED 75, which includes a Chicken or Beef Hot Dog, Crispy Fries, Regular Popcorn, and a soft beverage of choice. Additionally, the a la carte menu features dishes such as Brisket Nachos, Truffle Mac and Cheese balls, Soft Shell Crab Sando, Basque Cheesecake, and more, alongside classic cinema snacks while enjoying the comfort of plush reclining seats in an exhilarating atmosphere.

For those looking to elevate their UEFA Euro adventure, Roxy Cinemas offers exclusive experiences with their Gold and Platinum tickets, providing enhanced comfort and luxury. Gold ticket holders can enjoy extra legroom while Platinum ticket holders are treated to the ultimate viewing experience with plush reclining seats, gourmet food and personalised service.

Additionally, Roxy Cinemas’ is offering lucky seat promotions where guests will have the chance to win exclusive prizes. Lucky winners can enjoy passes to The Green Planet Dubai for an immersive nature and wildlife experience, tickets to Wild Wadi Waterpark for thrilling aquatic adventures, and the opportunity to go on a tour and explore Inside Burj Al Arab for a glimpse into luxury at its finest. RITUALS will be delighting winners with a goodie bag filled with their premium beauty and wellness products. That’s not all! Lucky guests can also win movie merchandise, dining vouchers, premiere tickets for early access to blockbuster films, and much more.

The 17th edition of the UEFA Euro 2024 will be hosted by Germany comprising of 24 teams, with Georgia, the only team making their European championship finals debut. Fans are welcome to cheer for their home nations as reigning champions Italy defend their title against formidable opponents including Spain, Germany, France, England and many more, all vying for glory on the big screen!

Fans can also participate in the ‘Predict the Winner’ competition on @TheRoxyCinemas, where the winners will receive two Platinum tickets along with food and beverage offerings, providing the ultimate luxury experience while enjoying their favourite match.

Roxy Cinemas with its five locations throughout Dubai, await all football fans to cheer for their favourite team until 14th July at the live UEFA Europe 2024.

For more information and bookings, visit https://www.theroxycinemas.com/events-cinemas/euro-2024.

or via the Roxy Cinemas app that can be downloaded on the App Store or Google Play.

