Holo launches their fourth mega campaign with the chance to cover a home-buyer’s mortgage to a value of up to AED 150,000.

The campaign runs from July 1st, 2025 until August 31st 2025

Dubai, UAE - Holo, a digital-first platform reinventing how people buy homes in the region, has launched an exciting summer campaign, offering one lucky home-buyer the chance to win a full year’s worth of mortgage payments of up to the value of AED 150,000. The campaign, which starts July 1st, 2025, and ends August 31st, 2025, will turn the home-buyers dreams in the UAE into reality. What’s better than buying a home? Having someone pay your mortgage for a whole year.

Holo’s second “mega campaign” in 2025 aligns with its mission to rethink how people buy homes, replacing tedious tasks with convenience and adding a serious dose of value in the process. Everyone who applies for a mortgage through Holo during the campaign period will be eligible for the lucky draw.

“The journey to owning your own home shouldn’t feel like a black box; it should be exciting, highly rewarding and of course very possible,” said Michael Hunter, CEO and Co-Founder of Holo. “Our focus has always been on simplifying the journey of buying a dream home by making it convenient through technology and staying true to our essence, customer-centric services to empower people with tools, guidance, and now, real financial value. We’re giving buyers more reason than ever to make their move, and we’re doing it with a platform built entirely around their needs.”

In the past two years, the proptech market has hit full stride, the number of proptech startups in the country has nearly tripled, reaching 189 companies, and is forecasted that the market will grow from USD 607 million in 2024, to USD 1.55 billion in 2030, with digital mortgage tools, AI-powered decision making, and smart home integration at the core of this proptech expansion.

“What we’re doing here isn’t just a seasonal stunt. It’s about reshaping expectations,” said Arran Summerhill, COO & Co-founder of Holo. “The property market is changing fast, digital-first, data-led, and increasingly customer-centric. We’re responding with an experience that feels relevant, rewarding, and radically more human. From application to ownership, we want buyers to feel supported in every step of the way, and yes, if that means covering their mortgage for a year, we’re all in.”

This isn’t Holo’s first big move; from paying off a full mortgage in 2024, to transforming a lucky winner’s space with a designer home makeover, to most recently awarding two buyers with a year of mortgage payments earlier this year, with each campaign Holo has aimed to make homeownership more accessible, more exciting, and way more rewarding. Now, with the PropTech space booming and buyer expectations shifting fast, Holo’s not just keeping up; it’s leading the charge.

About Holo:

Holo is a UAE-based proptech on a mission to simplify the process of owning a home by offering digital mortgage services in the Middle East for the very first time. For first-time buyers and homeowners exploring refinancing options, Holo’s proprietary technology and trusted independent advisors take the guesswork out of buying property in the UAE, making the process easier, faster and completely stress-free.

Launched in 2019, the company’s founders set out to develop a secure and transparent algorithm-backed platform that would allow prospective homeowners complete visibility and access to a full range of unbiased mortgage and remortgage options from more than 20 local lenders, within minutes. Since then, Holo’s diverse team of mortgage experts, tech developers and client servicing specialists have helped advise more than 10,000 clients in financing their homes and in 2020 launched a white-label home loan advisory solution available to brokers, real estate agents and property developers. Most recently, Holo expanded its offering to include a concierge-style property assistance service, designed to support buyers beyond financing by helping them search, select, and secure the right property through a curated network of partner real estate agencies.

Looking ahead, Holo is evolving its offering to further simplify the user journey, not just in securing the right mortgage, but also in finding the right property, by providing a real-time snapshot of all mortgage offers available, expanding its property assistance services, and growing its presence across new markets in the GCC, beginning with KSA.