Muscat - 20 December 2023: Indulging the culmination of the tireless efforts and dedication to achieve the growth and excellence journey in the insurance industry, Hanaa Al Hinai, CEO of Liva Insurance was honored with ‘Premium Insuretech CEO of the Year’ award, while Arif Al Zadjali, Head of Information Technology received ‘Exemplary leadership in Digital Integration’ award and Bader Al Lawati Head of Branding and Communication was named 'Branding & Communication Professional of the Year’ at the 9th edition of 100 Signature Luxury Awards Event. Held under the auspicious of HH Sayyid Nawaf bin Barghash Al Said at JW Marriott Muscat, this gala event felicitates and honors a select group of luxury brands which are the best across categories.

As a notable stalwart leader in the premium insuretech sector, Hanaa Al Hinai has left visible marks in the insurance industry in the Sultanate of Oman. Thanks to her exceptional leadership and strategic vision, Liva Insurance has achieved a remarkable growth and great success in recent years. The company is known for providing high-quality insurance services and innovative solutions to its customers. Worth mentioning that Al Hinai has been honored several times thanks to her vision and dedication to providing an unmatched insurance experience that enriches customers’ requirements and aspirations.

On this occasion, Hanaa Al Hinai, CEO of Liva Insurance, said: “It is an immense pride to receive this prestigious award acknowledging the exemplary leadership and strategic vision to further enhance the insurance industry in Oman. Without the continuous dedication and hard work of teamwork, we could not make great success strides. Liva remains committed to provide advanced and distinguished insurance solutions for customers, supporting the country to reach new heights in the insurance sector.”

Her leadership personality significantly contributed to accelerating the journey of excellence and success of Liva Insurance. She played an essential role in efficiently leading the company's overall strategy, by balancing the institutional goals and cadres’ competencies. Thanks to the exceptional efforts she made to complete the merging process, Liva has become a prominent landmark in the insurance sector, providing multi-disciplinary insurance services and products.

Bader Al Lawati's extensive experience in corporate communication and branding has contributed significantly to the successful upgrade of his company's reputation in recent years. Al Lawati played a prominent role in enhancing the presence of Liva's new brand identity in the market, particularly during the integration phase. Expressing his gratitude to the recognition, Al Lawati said, "Effective communication with the local society is essential to comprehending customers' priorities, interests, and growing needs in an ever-changing world. This recognition is a testament to our company's unwavering commitment to pursuing excellence and achieving success, further reinforcing our dedication to creating a strong bond with our customers and partners."

“We are delighted to be honored with this distinct award title. It is a true testament to the effectiveness of the strategic approach that we adopt in the company which focuses on developing competencies and enhancing innovation with a profound future outlook. Winning such accolades, we uphold the responsibility to deliver the best insurance products and more digital facilities and services that meet customers’ needs and aspirations in the ever-changing world,” stated Arif Al Zadjali, Head of the Information Technology Department at Liva Insurance.

By achieving this bespoke accomplishment, Al-Zadjali represents an inspiring role model for the new generation in enhancing excellence and harnessing the latest digital advancements in the insurance sector.

