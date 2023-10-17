Liva Group, the new brand identity of National Life and General Insurance (NLGIC) Group, a leading insurer in the Middle East listed on Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), has celebrated its inception with a bell-ringing ceremony and ticker change at MSX. Emerging from the tradition of NLGIC and the regional legacy of RSA Middle East, Liva Group is the newly formed entity offering Personal & Commercial, and Life & Health insurance products across the GCC market with a strategic ambition to build the region’s leading multi-line insurer delivering value to all its stakeholders.

The bell-ringing was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah Al Salmi, President of the Capital Market Authority (CMA), Ahmed Al Maamari, Vice President of CMA, Haitham Al Salmi, CEO of MSX, and Mohamed Said Al Abri, CEO of Muscat Clearing & Depository Company (MCD). Senior company officials from the Liva Group including Chairman Sheikh Khalid Al Zubair, Group CEO Martin Rueegg, Group COO Dr. Dhafir Shanfari, and Liva Insurance Oman CEO Hanaa Al Hinai attended the ceremony.

Sheikh Khalid Al Zubair, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Liva Group said: “Our new identity as Liva is born from a promising idea to build one of the largest insurance companies in the region. An insurance company that strived to meet the needs of its evolving customer base through innovative solutions and strong level of service. Aligned with the national objectives outlined in Oman Vision 2040, the Group's strategies and ambitions are aligned to the collective goal of enhancing social well-being and building a sustainable future across the GCC region and beyond. We are proud of the continuous support given by all regulatory authorities, throughout the integration journey across the region, the fruits of which, we look forward to reaping in the coming years.”

Group CEO, Martin Rueegg shared: “Today marks a special moment as we debut our new brand name on MSX. Liva is more than a combination of two well-established insurance players. The new Liva brand reinforces the company’s purpose of instilling confidence in people to live the lives they want, well prepared for the unexpected. We aim to do this by creating ecosystems beyond insurance which hold our customers’ needs at its core. Our growth strategy aspires to bring in evolution with our next generation of insurance solutions, enhancing the lives of a globally connected community”.

Liva Group is a leading insurer in the region with strong technical capabilities and customizable solutions across all lines of insurance, underpinned by exceptional service. With an employee strength of 1200 employees, serving more than 1.5 million customers, Liva has established operations across GCC markets, including Oman, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain, with entry plans in Qatar. The Group also includes wholly owned subsidiaries NSSPL providing shared services, based in India as well as TPA services via Inayah based in the UAE to support its business growth.