AED 1.5 billion in new ultra-prime launches planned for Q4 2025

Milestones include LIV Marina handed over ahead of schedule, LIV LUX construction reaching its top at 50 floors, and LIV Maritime sold out, with CRCC reappointed as main contractor following its record-breaking success at LIV Marina.

Dubai, UAE: LIV Developers, an international luxury residential developer renowned for its boutique waterfront properties, has reported strong progress across its projects, with nearly AED 2.3 billion worth of homes, including 640 apartments, set for delivery over the next 12 months. The company also confirmed a new pipeline of ultra-prime projects valued at more than AED 1.5 billion, reinforcing continued investor confidence in Dubai’s luxury real estate market.

Commenting on the company’s momentum, Ishan Khwaja, Director of LIV Developers, said, “This has been a landmark year for LIV Developers. The early handover of LIV Marina, the record sales success of LIV Maritime, and the rapid progress of LIV LUX all demonstrate our commitment to timely delivery and uncompromising quality. As we prepare for our next wave of ultra-prime launches, we remain dedicated to redefining luxury waterfront living in Dubai.”

LIV Marina, the developer’s flagship tower in Dubai Marina, was completed and handed over ahead of schedule in May 2025. The tower has quickly established itself as the district’s premier residential address, delivering record rental yields and setting a new benchmark for lifestyle amenities, including first-of-its-kind music and gaming rooms.

LIV LUX, the 50-storey ultra-luxury tower in Dubai Marina, reached its topping-out milestone in July 2025, just 10 months after the first slab of concrete was poured. With interior, MEP and façade works progressing on schedule, the project is expected to be completed in December 2026, with handovers commencing in Q1 2027. LIV LUX features bespoke duplex penthouses, including a 15,000 square foot Superlux Penthouse, which features an art gallery, outdoor spa and swimming pool.

In Dubai Maritime City, LIV Maritime sold out all 242 units within a single quarter. Foundation and Enabling works, which included the casting of 149 piles, have been completed, and CRCC, the world’s third-largest contractor, has been reappointed as the main contractor following its success at LIV Marina, where it achieved the record-breaking feat of pouring and casting nine floors in a single month. The main tower construction works on LIV Maritime are expected to begin in October 2025, continuing this proven partnership and track record.

The UAE real estate market continues to show strong momentum, led by Dubai’s premium waterfront locations. Staying true to its strategy, LIV Developers remains focused on prime marina, beach, and oceanfront communities. The company reports particularly strong demand from European buyers, with growing interest from North and South America, including Canada and the United States, where investors are drawn to the UAE’s safety, world-class infrastructure, favourable climate, and strong rental yields.

Looking ahead, two of the upcoming launches, including a flagship beachfront island development to be unveiled in Q4 2025, will introduce a greater focus on health and wellness amenities, while continuing LIV’s legacy of prime waterfront addresses, marina views and premium finishes.

About LIV Developers:

LIV Developers Dubai holds a proven record of success in delivering over 35 luxury residential developments in prime areas across many of the leading cities of the world. The group partners with the world’s leading brand names to ensure a world-class product that exudes quality and luxury.

LIV Developers Dubai builds boutique upscale homes and residential communities, catering to the discerning customer looking to buy boutique luxury properties, aiming to provide a quality lifestyle in the heart of the city

LIV Developers Dubai has worked consistently to bring together the best in prime locations, renowned Architects and Engineers, and leading contracting companies of the world, to deliver striking design, efficiency, and quality in all of its landmark developments. With a vision to transform the idea of what a home is, LIV Developers Dubai inspires resort-style living and plans further expansion in the region’s promising real estate market.