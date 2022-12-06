It will house bespoke, beach-facing duplex penthouses boasting private terrace infinity pools, in addition to the first of its kind SuperLux AED 75 million duplex penthouse that will anchor the tower at the top two levels

LIV LUX is the company’s second residential project launch in 2022 in the heart of Dubai Marina, following the success of LIV MARINA

Dubai, UAE: LIV Developers, a leading international luxury residential development company, today announced the launch of its newest project, LIV LUX, a G+47 ultra-luxury residential tower located in one of Dubai Marina’s most sought-after locations. LIV LUX will usher a new level of luxury living, with never-seen-before striking architecture, just across from the Le Royal Meridien and Ritz Carlton Hotels.

With over AED 1.6 billion in the pipeline of projects under construction, LIV LUX further supports the company’s expansion plans in the region. LIV Developers will also pursue aggressive regional expansion plans to increase its land bank portfolio in ultra-prime locations of Dubai, with values in excess of AED 2 billion.

Taking affluent lifestyle to new heights, LIV LUX will offer residents and investors 47 storeys of refined living with state-of-the-art amenities, unparalleled sea views and resort-style facilities. Consisting of one-, two-, three and four-bedroom super-luxury apartments, as well as signature duplex penthouses, LIV LUX will cater to buyers looking for refined living in prime locations, or for those seeking real estate investment with high rental yields.

LIV LUX will introduce the Signature & Penthouse Collections, comprised of an array of super luxurious residences. The residential Tower elevates the availability of deluxe residences in Dubai Marina, with nearly half of the units comprised of LIV’s Signature Collection. The LIV LUX Penthouses, spanning between 7,000 to 15,000 sq ft, offer striking features such as private art galleries, outdoor jacuzzis, zen gardens, and infinity edge pools on private terraces. The spaces also feature 6-meter-high ceilings with unobstructed Arabian Sea and Palm Jumeirah views, complete with expansive outdoor entertaining spaces.

Anchoring the building at the top two levels, the SuperLux penthouse is Dubai Marina’s first of its kind penthouse priced at AED 75 million. The bespoke residence is comprised of two full floors totaling 15,270 sq ft. With a 9-meter infinity swimming pool on its terrace, 6-meter double height ceilings, and amazing entertainment spaces, the penthouse takes its place amongst the finest in the world. The one-of-a-kind property has a private art gallery to hold owners’ private art collections, as well as a cinema, library, and piano lounge.

Commenting on the announcement, Ishan Khwaja, Director of LIV Developers said: “We are excited to announce the launch of our third project in Dubai Marina, LIV LUX. There is no doubt that the real estate sector in Dubai is booming. After witnessing outstanding results and record-high transactions in the past year, the demand for luxury and super-luxury residences in Dubai continues to grow. We have chosen to build LIV LUX in Dubai Marina after seeing the tremendous success of our latest project of 2022, LIV MARINA, which has sold out in record time. These outstanding developments consistently re-affirms Dubai Marina as the top choice location for investors and buyers.”

Labelled as the new crown jewel of Dubai Marina, LIV LUX features luxurious finishes matched with spectacular sea views, promising residents a unique way of living. Providing large and contemporary spaces, the apartments will embody sophisticated modernism and offer cutting-edge appliances and amenities from renowned brands such as Miele, Siemens, Bang & Olufsen and Villeroy & Boch. To further enhance the lifestyle of residents, LIV LUX will offer distinctive facilities spanning across 27,000 sq.ft., including a 27-meter lap pool, padel court, golf putting green, conference facilities, outdoor cinema, and private residence beauty salon.

The introduction of LIV LUX continues LIV Developers’ legacy of building bespoke homes for the discerning global citizen. LIV MARINA is sold out after only a few months since its launch in April 2022. LIV MARINA, which commenced construction in 2022, has had construction quickly proceed to reach the 12th floor in just under seven months, and a 20% completion rate as per the latest RERA inspection, with expected completion in 2025. With a common vision to transform the idea of what a home is, LIV spaces make for the ultimate statement in luxury living.

About LIV Developers:

LIV Developers Dubai builds boutique upscale homes and residential communities, catering to the discerning customer looking to buy boutique luxury properties, aiming to provide a quality lifestyle in the heart of the city.

LIV MARINA, a G+44 luxury residential waterfront development started construction in June 2021, and is set to complete by 2025. LIV Developers’ newest project, LIV LUX is a G+47 ultra-luxury residential tower located in one of Dubai Marina’s most sought-after locations, offering buyers and investors a new level of luxury living in the heart of Dubai Marina.

For more information, visit https://www.livuae.com/.

