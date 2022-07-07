Dubai, UAE— LinkShadow announced the launch of a massive set up in the UAE as part of its Middle East growth plans. With more locations to follow, this initiative is aimed at accelerating LinkShadow’s regional operations to meet with the growing cybersecurity needs of enterprises in the region.

This sprawling 12000 sq.ft office located in Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai will accommodate upto 100 plus employees, making LinkShadow one of the largest cybersecurity vendors based out of the UAE - in terms of space and resources. These core teams would be integral to LinkShadow’s innovation and market growth as they focus on developing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions through continuous R&D and support customers and partners on-ground. The Company also plans to tap into the local talent and expand staffing with R&D expertise to accommodate the rising demand from enterprises to achieve cyber resiliency with an invincible cybersecurity infrastructure.

“LinkShadow is growing exponentially and this is the right time to grow our footprint and build on our strategic plans to facilitate our Middle East roadmap.” commented Fadi Sharaf, Regional Sales Director, LinkShadow. “Our presence in the region will assist in establishing closer ties with our business partners and most importantly the robust expertise provided by our R&D teams positioned in Dubai will enable us cater to the customized cybersecurity requirements of our customers, ensure quick turnaround time and faster implementation.”

LinkShadow Cybersecurity Analytics Platform powered by Artificial Intelligence based Machine Learning is constantly evolving with new features and modules to provide customers with unparalled detection of the most sophisticated attacks. It integrates with SIEM Solutions and Cloud providers which makes it an easy choice for enterprises to adapt into their existing IT infrastructure.

About LinkShadow:

LinkShadow is a US registered company with regional offices in the Middle East. It is pioneered by a team of highly skilled solution architects, product specialists and programmers with a vision to formulate a next-generation cybersecurity solution that provides unparalleled detection of even the most sophisticated threats. LinkShadow was built with the vision of enhancing organizations' defenses against advanced cyber-attacks, zero-day malware and ransomware, while simultaneously gaining rapid insight into the effectiveness of their existing security investments. For more information, visit www.linkshadow.com

