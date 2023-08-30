Linklaters is delighted to announce the expansion of the firm’s global Making Links Programme to Asia and the Middle East, building upon the successful experience of running the programme in the UK, Europe and the US.

The Making Links Asia University Programme is designed specifically to help talented university students from underrepresented groups in their early careers by supporting them on the development of technical and professional skills whilst building strong commercial fluency and a global outlook. This is the first robust needs-based programme launched by an international law firm focussed on the Asia region. The programme will be offered in Linklaters’ network offices in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong SAR, Jakarta, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo. The successful applicants will receive:

personal 1:1 coaching for professional growth;

sessions on commercial awareness and personal skills development;

in-person work experience placement in a local Linklaters network office;

opportunities to connect with lawyers and students in the region;

exclusive access to Linklaters’ leading legal experts, as well as local office activities throughout the programme; and

financial support.

Applications open on 30 August 2023 and close on 31 October 2023. For more information about the eligibility criteria and the application process, please click here.

Victor Wan, Partner and Chair of Linklaters’ Asia People Committee, commented:

"The Making Links programme has received positive feedback in the UK, Europe and the US, and we are now thrilled to be offering the programme to upcoming legal talent in Asia and the Middle East. Our aim is to level the playing field, ensuring that everyone has equal access to opportunity in the legal profession.”

The programme forms part of Linklaters’ global Making Links initiative, underscoring the firm’s longstanding commitment to attracting, recruiting and developing the next generation of talent, regardless of personal background, social identity and socio-economic circumstances, by increasing opportunities available to students in the early stages of their career development. Learn more about Linklaters’ diversity, equity and inclusion strategy here.