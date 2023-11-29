Dubai, UAE: From this week, LinkedIn members in the United Arab Emirates will be able to verify their identity information through Persona, a leading identity verification platform.

LinkedIn, the world's largest professional network, announced in October, our aspirational goal to have 100 million verified members by 2025. The partnership with Persona was expanded to make identity verification available in several new countries including the United Arab Emirates. With Persona’s unified identity platform, members will be able to confirm their identity and add a visible verification badge to their profiles for free. Professionals will be able to verify using an e-passport.

The steps on adding identity verification to your profile are outlined here.

“We’re focused on delivering what our members and customers expect of LinkedIn - a safe platform where they can engage with a trusted and professional community to help build their careers and grow their business. Adding this additional layer of identity verification helps our members make more informed decisions about whether the people and businesses you interact with are real”, says Ali Matar, EMEA Growth Markets Leader.

“We share a common vision with LinkedIn to build authentic connections, regardless of where users are based,” said Rick Song, CEO, Persona. “We’re excited to continue collaborating with their team and support their global expansion.”

Other steps to keep your account safe

There are several additional actions members can take to keep their account secure:

Turn on two-step verification to add an additional layer of security to your account. Use a strong password. Don’t reuse passwords across multiple sites and pick long passwords that can't easily be guessed. Never give your password to others. Instead, consider using a password manager. Manage your account information and privacy settings from your Settings & Privacy page. Never put your email address, home address, or phone number in your public profile. Add an additional phone number or email address to help recover your account if you forget your password.

-Ends-

About LinkedIn

LinkedIn connects the world’s professionals to make them more productive and successful and transforms the way companies hire, learn, market, and sell. Our vision is to create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce through the ongoing development of the world’s first Economic Graph. LinkedIn has more than 1 billion members globally, including over 7 million in the UAE, and has offices around the globe.

www.linkedin.com

About Persona

Persona offers a unified identity platform that gives businesses the building blocks they need to securely collect, verify, manage, and make decisions about individuals’ and businesses’ identities—along with automation and orchestration tools to streamline the entire process from end to end.

Founded in 2018, Persona is headquartered in San Francisco and is available in 200+ countries and territories and 20 different languages. Persona serves any business that needs to verify its customers online, including retail, fintech, marketplace, delivery services, real estate and hospitality, HR, edtech, legal services, home and childcare services, and more. For additional information, please visit https://withpersona.com/