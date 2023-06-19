Linen Obsession's CEO and Founder, Pamela Lilburne Opie, gave a presentation outlining how interior designers or fit-out companies can add additional value to their clients, by collaborating with Linen Obsession to offer a professional bedding and linen solution.

The company can propose the best bedding and linen setup, depending upon several factors including aesthetic looks, great functional items, personal sleeping preferences, and the right fabrics and compositions to enhance clients' best sleep.

The topic of sleep has become a highly trending topic, since Matthew Williams released his best-selling book, " Why We Sleep”, plus more recent scientific breakthroughs, are all highlighting the critical importance of a good night's sleep to physical, mental, and emotional well-being, as well as the performance at work.

Linen Obsession's Rewards Program is about related professionals in the interior design, home fitout, home decoration, or real estate sectors collaborating with the bedding specialist to deliver a complete and very professional solution for their clients.

Linen Obsession offers VIP service and support to clients, seven days a week from 10 am to 10 pm.

For more information, contact rewards@linenobsession.ae or refer to their website www.linenobsession.ae.

About Linen Obsession

www.linenobsession.ae

Great sleep is the foundation for a great day. Linen Obsession is passionate about quality, and aims to bring great sleep to all its clients across the Middle East. Operating from its home base in Dubai since 2008, it offers high quality home textiles and accessories as well as custom made sleep solutions. With unrivalled expertise in the local market, Linen Obsession stocks UK, US, and GCC sizes, real five-star hotel quality bedding and a great range of natural wellness, sleep and home fragrance products.