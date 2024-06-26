The final draw will take place on 1st July, where four lucky participants will win brand-new cars as prizes

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Line Investments & Properties, the leading retail arm of Lulu Group International, reveals the third set of big bonanza winners for the Summer Super Sale. These fortunate shoppers have each secured international travel packages to dream destinations. The winners are Rowena Balledores Villarao, Abdul Majeed, Hamdan Ibrahim, Abdul Sathar, Qamar Zeman, Prakash Yoganathan, and Ahmed Albairq. These lucky individuals were chosen from those who spent AED 200 or more at participating malls, winning fantastic prizes through the Shopping Fiesta Summer Super Sale.

Mr. Wajeb Al Khoury, Director of Line Investments & Properties, shared his joy stating, "The positive response and happiness our Summer Super Sale raffle has brought to our customers is immensely gratifying. We are committed to offering outstanding shopping experiences and rewarding our loyal customers with extraordinary prizes. Congratulations to our winners who have won international travel packages, and we look forward to announcing more winners in the upcoming week."

Mr. Biju George, General Manager, LIP says “I am absolutely delighted to see the response from the shoppers and winning an exciting prize. I would like to congratulate all the winners who have had the opportunity to win prizes this summer season to the most exotic destinations. Shoppers from all 11 malls have enjoyed significant discounts and still have the chance to win the grand prize which includes brand-new cars among other rewards.

The Summer Super Sale, which began on May 31st, has brought in many shoppers this season and built considerable excitement among shoppers with its significant discounts and exhilarating raffle draws. The final draw will take place on July 1st, where four lucky participants will win brand-new cars. Shoppers can enter the raffle by spending AED 200 or more at any store in the following participating malls: Al Wahda Mall, Mushrif Mall, Khalidiyah Mall, Al Raha Mall, Mazyad Mall, Forsan Central Mall, Al Falah Central Mall, Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre and Gold Centre, and Al Dhafra Mall. In Al Ain, Barari Outlet Mall and Al Foah Mall are also participating.

This event is supported by AGMC, GMC, Bin Moosa Travel, and Infinity Travels. Line Investments & Properties urges all shoppers to take advantage of this opportunity to win remarkable prizes and be ready for upcoming announcements and exceptional prizes.

About Line Investments and Property LLC:

Line Investments & Property L.L.C, the shopping mall development and management arm of the Abu Dhabi based Lulu Group International, oversees the operations of an impressive line-up of malls in the Middle East Countries & India. With extensive experience in retail business ventures across the GCC, the in-house manpower expertise take projects from concepts stage, sourcing strategic locations, design and development, as well as marketing and operating the projects in their portfolio. As leaders in the shopping mall sector offering full 360 degree retail solutions, Line Investments & Property LLC overlooks malls in various countries with numerous new properties being planned in new cities and markets.

