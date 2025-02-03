The Nautilus and Corsair SUVs lead the sales surge, with the Nautilus matching Aviator’s 46% YoY increase in units sold.

SUVs lead the sales surge, with the Nautilus matching Aviator’s 46% YoY increase in units sold. The anticipated arrival of the all-new flagship Navigator later this year sets the stage for Lincoln to further enhance its presence in the Middle East in 2025.

Doha-Qatar – As Lincoln celebrates 103-year of elegance and innovation on February 4, the brand has concluded a successful 2024 with sales achieving 17% year-on-year increase. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia emerged as Lincoln's top-performing markets, each registering a 21% YoY growth.

Commenting on this exceptional sales performance, Ravi Ravichandran, President, Ford Middle East, said, “We are grateful to our distributor partners for their dedication to the Lincoln brand. Their efforts have been instrumental in achieving yet another successful year for Lincoln in the region, solidifying our status as one of the most desired automotive brands.”

He added, "This year, we are thrilled to introduce the all-new Lincoln Navigator to our customers, whose addition will complete the brand's most refreshed lineup, alongside the all-new Nautilus and the new Aviator introduced in 2024. As our flagship SUV, it will feature the first-ever Lincoln Split Gate and the unique multisensory experience known as Lincoln Rejuvenate, setting a new benchmark for full-size luxury SUVs in the region."

The Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair led the charge as the brand’s top-selling vehicles by volume last year. The mid-size Nautilus SUV (launched in 2024) offers customers the choice of two powertrains; a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 250 horsepower and 380 Nm of torque, as well as a hybrid powertrain boasting a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission and 100kW electric motor for a total output of 310 horsepower. The 2025 Nautilus with the immersive 48” display – the largest in its class – is also the first Lincoln nameplate in the region to offer Lincoln Rejuvenate; a multisensory experience that combines sight, sound, touch, and scent to help occupants unwind and reduce stress, providing increased relaxation.

The strong-selling compact SUV Corsair – delivering versatility, style, and a spacious interior including plush, hand-selected materials – features nimble performance from a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with Auto Start-Stop technology mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, producing 250 horsepower and 373 Nm of torque.

In terms of year-on-year growth, matching the Nautilus’ impressive increase in sales of 46%, was the Aviator, a large three-row SUV combining power and elegance. Captivating both inside and out, Aviator has been meticulously crafted for connoisseurs of refinement, complemented by effortless performance from a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine, generating an impressive 400 horsepower and 563 Nm of torque.



Looking ahead, Lincoln is poised for continued success with the highly anticipated launch of the all-new Navigator in the Middle East later this year. The flagship SUV will redefine luxury and capability, further enriching the Lincoln lineup.

About Lincoln

The Lincoln Motor Company is the luxury automotive brand of Ford Motor Company, committed to creating compelling vehicles with an exceptional ownership experience to match. For more information about The Lincoln Motor Company, please visit media.lincoln.com or www.lincoln.com. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/lincoln.

Contacts:

Sadiq Al Hamed Jessica El Rami

Lincoln Communications Burson

salhamed@ford.com jessica.elrami@bursonglobal.com