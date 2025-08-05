Mohsen: With over 3.76 million individuals pursuing higher education nationwide, Lime is expanding its network of educational partners.

Cairo - In a major step toward expanding access to higher education in Egypt, Lime Consumer Finance, the largest platform for education financing in Egypt, has announced a strategic partnership with Future University in Egypt (FUE) during EduGate 2025—Egypt’s largest higher education fair—where Lime served as the official financial partner.

This partnership marks a milestone in Lime’s strategic expansion and reinforces its mission to make quality education more accessible through transparent, tailored financing solutions for students and their families.

Commenting on the signing, Mr. Ahmed Mohsen, CEO and Managing Director of Lime, said: “We’re thrilled to sign these strategic partnerships during EduGate—an event that brings together thousands of students and educators from across Egypt. With over 3.76 million individuals pursuing higher education nationwide, the need for smart, flexible financing solutions spans all educational stages. To meet this growing demand, Lime is expanding its network of educational partners, now working with over 300 institutions to empower families in supporting a rich and uninterrupted learning journey—from nursery through to university and beyond.”

Sharing the same vision, Dr. Ebada Sarhan, President of FUE, stated: “We are proud to partner with Lime to bring next-generation financial technology into the education experience. This partnership reflects our commitment to enhancing access to education and advancing the learning ecosystem in Egypt. We’re providing smart support for a smarter future—ensuring higher education remains accessible, efficient, and future-ready. In addition, students who choose to pay the full-year tuition fees through Lime will benefit from a 10% exclusive discount.”

The partnership with FUE is a testament to Lime’s growing influence in the education sector and its dedication to supporting students and institutions alike through inclusive and innovative financial products.

About Lime Consumer Finance:

Lime Consumer Finance is Egypt’s largest platform specialized in long-term education financing and beyond. While its first entry point is to empower families through flexible, transparent, and FRA-approved financing solutions across the full education journey—from KG to PhD—Lime is also building a foundation for future vertical expansion into other high-impact sectors. The app features a holistic marketplace of top educational institutions, seamless digital onboarding, and data-driven tools to support informed decision-making. With a vision to cater to multiple consumer segments and address financial inclusion through new digital solutions relying on state-of-the-art technology, FAB Group in the UAE established Lime under the FRA. Backed by the strength and expertise of FAB Group and guided by multidisciplinary board members, Lime is committed to delivering structured growth, financial inclusion, and sustainable impact across Egypt’s evolving fintech landscape.

About Future University in Egypt:

Future University in Egypt (FUE) is one of the top-ranked private universities in Egypt, recognized by leading international institutions such as QS, Shanghai Ranking, U.S. News, Scimago, Times Higher Education, and Webometrics. FUE offers globally accredited programs through prestigious academic partnerships with universities like the University of Cincinnati (USA), University College Cork (Ireland), Case Western Reserve (USA) and Missouri University of Science and Technology (USA). Officially accredited by NAQAAE, its programs also meet global standards including ABET (for engineering and computing) and ACPE (for pharmacy).

FUE includes six leading faculties:

Faculty of Oral and Dental Medicine - Faculty of Engineering and Technology - Faculty of Computers and Information Technology - Faculty of Pharmacy - Faculty of Commerce and Business Administration - Faculty of Economics and Political Science

Future University in Egypt offers an advanced educational environment that includes smart laboratories, a specialized dental hospital, the first on-campus pharmaceutical factory in Egypt, and a comprehensive library. The university also boasts a globally ranked faculty, including professors listed among the top 2% of researchers worldwide, according to Stanford University.

FUE was ranked the number one private university in Egypt in the QS Employability Lens ranking for graduate employability—affirming the university’s commitment to preparing students for successful careers both in Egypt and abroad.