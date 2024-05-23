Like Digital & Partners, an award-winning digital transformation agency, proudly announces its expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the inauguration of a new office in Riyadh.

Following a tremendously successful year marked by pivotal projects within the GCC’s hospitality industry, such as Atlantis the Royal and One & Only One Za’abeel, among others, Like Digital & Partners' venture into Saudi Arabia signifies a new chapter in its rapid growth trajectory.

Renowned for providing digital transformation services to some of the world’s leading retail and luxury brands, Like Digital & Partners currently operates from offices in Dubai and London. Its expansion into Saudi Arabia underscores the agency's commitment to the region, facilitating enhanced client engagement and fostering a deeper understanding of the local business landscape.

Like Digital & Partners aims to employ 10-15 members of staff based in the KSA office by the end of 2025, which will create new jobs primarily in the fields of project management and UX/UI design.

Experts in digitalising the hospitality experience, the company is perfectly placed to support the influx of new hotels and resorts entering the Kingdom over the coming years.

Karl Escritt, Chief Executive Officer of Like Digital & Partners, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “As we continue our rapid expansion into the GCC market and beyond, we are delighted to lay down roots in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Having dedicated years to nurturing our business in the Kingdom and developing our knowledge and expertise of the market, we are looking forward to further strengthening our ties and servicing new clients. The visionary ambitions of Saudi Arabia's leadership are truly inspiring, and Like Digital & Partners is poised to wholeheartedly support the objectives of Vision 2030.”

With established offices in Dubai and London, Like Digital & Partners boasts an award-winning team comprising expert designers, e-commerce strategists, growth planners, developers, and content marketers. Specializing in the luxury, fashion, and hospitality sectors, the agency serves a distinguished clientele including Mulberry, One&Only Resorts, Chalhoub Group, Majid Al Futtaim Group, Atlantis Royal, Atlantis The Palm, La Perla, and De Beers, among others. The agency excels in Digital Transformation Strategy, Brand and Content Marketing, Growth Strategy, UX & UI Design, and Technology & Development.

-Ends-

About Like Digital & Partners

Like Digital & Partners is an award-winning agency with offices in London, Dubai, and Riyadh offering expert digital transformation services to the world’s leading luxury brands. Everything they do is driven by business growth and innovation for clients; from strategy and development to design and content marketing.

Middle East Media Enquiries should be directed to AllDetails:

Diane D’costa

PR Account Manager

Email: diane.dcosta@alldetails.net