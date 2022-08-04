Award-winning digital agency Like Digital & Partners has announced the appointment of Karl Escritt as Chief Executive Officer.

Karl has over 21 years of experience in pushing boundaries of Digital Transformation, with core expertise in e-commerce, Omni-Channel and Experience Design future trends. He first joined Like Digital & Partners in 2013 as Creative Director in the London office before moving to Dubai in 2019 to lead the Middle Eastern operation as Executive Creative Director.

With Karl spearheading the company’s strategic direction as CEO, Like Digital & Partners is set to embark on a five-year global journey of growth and diversification into new revenue fields as well as a broader remit within the realms of customer journey and engagement.

The announcement comes as Like Digital & Partners doubles its revenue year-on-year from 2021 to 2022. The company offers expert digital transformation services to the world’s leading luxury brands with offices in London and Dubai.

“The pandemic created a seismic shift in consumer habits. There was only one place to purchase luxury goods, food and everything in between, and that was online. Companies and industries responded in turn by improving their digital offering to better serve customers, and some even accelerated their digital transformation by months and years to capitalise on demand,” said Like Digital & Partners CEO, Karl Escritt.

“It’s already proved a worthwhile move with the e-commerce sector booming and increased consumer confidence for shopping online, and I look forward to helping many more brands navigate this shift.”

Karl is joined in the C-suite by Alexander Tovey who is newly appointed to the role of Chief Commercial Officer.

For 23 years, Alexander has specialised in delivering digital and creative solutions to brands in the luxury retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors. After joining the company as Chief Growth Officer and Executive Director in 2018, Alexander will move into the CCO role to grow Like Digital’s presence in the GCC.

“Many new digital habits are emerging through an increase in Buy Now, Pay Later services, retailers experimenting with cryptocurrency payments and augmented reality (AR) maturing. These are all creating new opportunities I’m excited to explore for our clients,” said Like Digital & Partners CCO, Alexander Tovey.

“Alexander’s strengths lie in his laser focus on business growth and leading with strategic thinking. It’s without a doubt he’ll succeed in his new role as CCO and take Like Digital from strength to strength,” added Karl Escritt.

With offices in Dubai and London, Like Digital & Partners comprises of an award-winning team of expert designers, e-commerce strategists, growth planners, developers and content marketeers. As experts in the luxury, fashion and hospitality industries, Like Digital & Partners services some of the world’s leading luxury brands including Mulberry, One&Only Resorts, Chalhoub Group, Majid Al Futtaim Group and Atlantis The Palm, La Perla, De Beers among others. Their core competencies lie in Digital Transformation Strategy, Brand and Content Marketing, Growth Strategy, UX & UI Design and Technology & Development.