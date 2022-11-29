As the agency plans to expand in the GCC markets and beyond, award-winning digital agency Like Digital & Partners has announced the appointment of James Goodwin as Director of Talent.

With over 15 years of experience in the recruitment industry, James has successfully led the human resources function for prominent recruitment agencies as well as client side for companies including PublicisSapient and Native Design.

In his new role at Like Digital & Partners, James will oversee all aspects of talent acquisition and development, globally, with a key focus on defining and creating a robust recruitment process. The role will see James sourcing and attracting the best-in-class talent across the globe, as well as building upon the company’s culture to create a fantastic work environment, driving sustained high levels of team engagement.

Commenting on the appointment, Karl Escritt, CEO, Like Digital & Partners highlighted “We are pleased to welcome James to the Like Digital & Partners family. With his extensive knowledge and experience in the recruitment industry, we are confident the agency will continue to see positive growth in the region with the hiring of fresh talent and his excellent team management skills.”

As employers navigate the post-pandemic Great Resignation, James aims to build the Employee Value Proposition highlighting the competitive strengths of a position within Like Digital & Partners that separates it from other roles and similar offers presented by competitors. This is a key factor in enriching and boosting the agency as a desirable workplace for top candidates.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Like Digital & Partners at such an exciting and significant time when the agency is growing and looking to expand in the GCC markets and beyond.

I am looking forward to working with the talent to streamline the recruitment process, define and build upon our employer brand and Employee Value Proposition (EVP) as well as create a recruitment strategy to ensure we are attracting the best talent that can continue strengthening the growth of the company.” said James Goodwin, Director of Talent, Like Digital & Partners.

With offices in Dubai and London, and new office openings in 2023 in both Paris and Riyadh, Like Digital & Partners comprises of an award-winning team of expert designers, e-commerce strategists, growth planners, developers and content marketeers. As experts in the luxury, fashion and hospitality industries, Like Digital & Partners services some of the world’s leading luxury brands including Mulberry, One&Only Resorts, Chalhoub Group, Majid Al Futtaim Group and Atlantis The Palm, La Perla, De Beers among others. Their core competencies lie in Digital Transformation Strategy, Brand and Content Marketing, Growth Strategy, UX & UI Design and Technology & Development.