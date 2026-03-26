Singapore/Dubai: Lighthouse Canton, a global investment institution with over USD 5 billion in assets under management, has won three major honours at the Euromoney Awards 2026, being named Asia's Best Independent Wealth Manager for the first time, while winning the Singapore's Best Independent Wealth Manager and the UAE's Best Independent Wealth Manager for the second consecutive year.

The awards reflect Lighthouse Canton's continued evolution as an independent investment institution spanning wealth management, asset management, and advisory and capital solutions.

Shilpi Chowdhary, Group CEO of Lighthouse Canton, said; “When we founded Lighthouse Canton, we set out to build an independent wealth management model with true institutional rigor. Over the past decade, that vision has evolved into a fully integrated investment institution, where wealth management, asset management, and advisory and capital solutions reinforce one another to serve clients whose lives, businesses, and families span borders, asset classes, and generations.

This year, we made meaningful progress across people excellence, digital agility, and investment acumen. We strengthened our leadership team, deepened our digital capabilities with AI-driven tools, and expanded our investment capabilities across private and public markets. Increasingly, our clients' wealth does not sit in one place, and neither do we. We are connecting capital flows across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, bridging economies and unlocking opportunities along the corridors where our clients operate. Above all, this recognition reflects the trust of our clients who have grown with us and challenged us. That is the recognition that matters most."

Prashant Tandon, MD & CEO- UAE, Lighthouse Canton, added; "Winning the UAE's Best Independent Wealth Manager award for the second consecutive year is especially meaningful given the pace at which the region's wealth landscape is evolving. The UAE has become a major hub for internationally mobile families, entrepreneurs, and investors, all of whom require sophisticated cross-border advice and institutional-quality execution. Our business in the UAE has been built around that need, combining independence, global access, and local understanding in a way that is both strategic and personal. This recognition reflects the strength of our proposition and the quality of the team we have built here, and we're committed to building on this momentum."

Stella Lau, Managing Director of Wealth Management for Greater China at Lighthouse Canton, commented; "Singapore is our home market and remains the foundation of everything we've built. As one of the world's most important wealth centres, Singapore attracts sophisticated clients who expect advice that is global in scope, institutionally robust, and highly responsive to market conditions. Our focus has been on building a business that consistently meets those expectations through strong talent, differentiated investment capabilities, and a platform that seamlessly connects clients across public and private markets. This consistent recognition validates our model and reflects the deep trust our clients place in us."[SL1]

Over the past year, Lighthouse Canton has strengthened its institutional infrastructure through custodial partnerships with BNY Mellon Pershing and Clearstream, enhancing client access to alternatives and private market opportunities while providing operational efficiency and robust asset protection. The institution has built in-house investment capabilities across private equity, private credit, real estate, and public markets; a depth of expertise that remains rare among independent wealth managers. In 2025, the institution secured USD 40 million in strategic capital from Peak XV Partners, marking its first external fundraise.

Founded in 2014, Lighthouse Canton has grown into a global investment institution operating through three complementary verticals: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Advisory and Capital Solutions. The organisation serves accredited investors, including corporates, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and entrepreneurs across Singapore, India, the UAE, and the United Kingdom. Its services encompass investment advisory, portfolio management, business and family office solutions, treasury, cross-border structuring, estate planning [SL2] and philanthropic planning, enabling clients to manage their personal and business investments with a comprehensive, strategic approach. The asset management arm provides institutional-grade strategies across public and private markets, supported by rigorous research and disciplined execution. It’s recent venture into the investment and capital advisory services showcases the ongoing expansion and strategic emphasis on building its capabilities as an integrated investment institution. Backed by strong regional presence and global connectivity, Lighthouse Canton is uniquely positioned to serve clients navigating complex cross-border environments with consistency, agility, and trust.

About Lighthouse Canton:

Headquartered in Singapore, Lighthouse Canton is a global investment institution with wealth and asset management capabilities. We employ over 220 experienced professionals across our offices in Singapore, Dubai, India, and London, and oversee over US$ 5 bn worth of assets under management and advisory (as of 31st October 2025). Lighthouse Canton creates value through innovative investment solutions for accredited private clients, institutional investors, and an ecosystem of founders and entrepreneurs globally.

Lighthouse Canton’s Asset Management business comprises strong internal product capabilities in hedge funds, private equity, traditional fundamental analysis, investing through multiple strategies in real estate private equity, private credit, venture capital, growth debt, public equities, and global macros.

Its Wealth Management business caters to accredited investors including corporates, ultra-high net worth individuals, families and family offices, founders, and entrepreneurs, to help with their personal and business investments, estates, and philanthropic needs, providing them tailored investment advisory, portfolio management, treasury, business & family office solutions.

Its advisory and capital solutions business serves families and family-owned enterprises and early to late-stage corporates with strategic and M&A advisory, restructuring and refinancing, and strategic capital solutions. The business provides tailored financing solutions across the capital structure with varying degrees of complexity along with bespoke lending solutions designed to address sophisticated capital needs.

Lighthouse Canton Pte Ltd is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”). Lighthouse Canton Capital (DIFC) Pte Ltd is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”). LC Capital India Pte Ltd is regulated by Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”). Lighthouse Canton UK Limited is regulated by Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”)

For more information visit www.lighthouse-canton.com

Media contact:

Samantha Lynch: PRMarketing@lighthouse-canton.com

Ashwini Karvi: Ashwini.karvi@lighthouse-canton.com