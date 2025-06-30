Lighthouse Canton and Blue Sail Partners AG have announced a strategic cooperation, leveraging Lighthouse Canton's reach in Asia, India, the Middle East, and the UK, with Blue Sail Partners' European and Swiss expertise, to address the increasing need for sophisticated financial solutions and cross-border advisory services in these regions.

The partnership will enable both companies to jointly deliver enhanced cross-border capital advisory services, which includes originating mandates in advisory, debt, fund, and capital raising transactions within their respective jurisdictions.

Commenting on the partnership, Shilpi Chowdhary, Group CEO for Lighthouse Canton expressed, “Our partnership with Blue Sail Partners AG represents a significant milestone in our global growth strategy. We're creating a powerful platform to bolster investment banking and capital advisory services for clients globally. This alliance will generate exceptional value and deliver more comprehensive solutions for our clients navigating increasingly complex cross-border opportunities.”

The co-founders of Blue Sail Partners AG are seasoned industry veterans with prior leadership roles at Credit Suisse and UBS, who have played instrumental roles in developing platforms for ultra-high-net-worth clients and strengthening investment banking capabilities.

For the past decade, Lighthouse Canton has demonstrated consistent growth, rising from a wealth and asset management company to a global investment institution. In August last year, the company bolstered its investment advisory capabilities, appointing Amrit Singh as Global Head of Key Clients and Institutions and Balaji Prassana as Executive Vice Chairman in Singapore, and Henrik Aslaksen as President, Lighthouse Canton International in London. The partnership further underscores Lighthouse Canton’s ongoing expansion and strategic emphasis on building its capabilities as an integrated investment institution.

About Lighthouse Canton

Lighthouse Canton oversees over US$4 billion in assets under management and advisory (as of 31 December 2024), and employs more than 200 experienced professionals across its offices in Singapore, Dubai, India, and London. It provides integrated investment services to a diverse clientele, including ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, family offices, private accredited investors, and institutional investors.

For further information, contact:

samantha.lynch@lighthouse-canton.com

About Blue Sail Partners AG

Blue Sail Partners, with its main office in Switzerland, works with entrepreneurs and families to complement their existing family offices and extend their capabilities. Its key areas of focus include credit advisory, capital raising, corporate finance, investment strategy and family office setup.

Blue Sail Partners AG are located at 14 Baarerstrasse, 6300 Zug, Switzerland. For further information contact

info@blue-sail.com